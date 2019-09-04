KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Fire Department is reopening Station #2 at 1880 S. Bethel Ave. with a special schedule of events on Sept. 11.
With additional crew members of firefighters and EMTS, and the reconfiguring of personnel, the Department will now be able to open the long-closed station. The public is invited to attend the various events that day.
The day kicks off at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 with a 9/11 Flag Ceremony. The second paramedic ambulance will be officially staffed and made available for service. Engines 141 and 142 will be renamed Medic Engine 141 and 142. Truck 145 will be placed into service for commercial fires.
At 10 a.m. Fire Station tours will begin and be available throughout the day.
At noon, the Rotary Club and other civic groups will make presentations. Refreshments will be served at this time.
From 3-7 p.m. CPR and choking rescue demonstrations will be conducted. Recruitments for Fire Explorers will be taken all during the event.
For more information, contact the Kingsburg Fire Department at 897-5457.
