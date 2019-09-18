KINGSBURG – It was a somber moment at exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11 as Kingsburg Fire Captains Kevin Clark and Wayne Osbourne raised the U.S. flag on the pole in front of Fire Station #2 on South Bethel Avenue.
This was the exact moment 18 years ago when the first 911 call came in after the first World Trade Tower was struck in New York.
Since the City was reopening the second fire station for service for the first time in 13 years, Fire Chief Daniel Perkins thought the timing was especially poignant to honor not only the civilians who died, but also all the emergency first responders who died as they attempted to rescue victims of the terrorist attacks.
“By 10:36 [a.m.], Tower I had fallen and Tower II was beginning to crumble,” Perkins reminded the hushed audience that gathered on the lawn in front of the station. “At that point, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, eight paramedics and 2,997 civilians lost their lives. All those people perished in those two towers never to be seen or heard of again. This is a fitting remembrance to their sacrifice, and what we do as a fire service for our communities and for the public in general.”
After the captains raised the U.S. flag, they lowered it to half-mast as attendees took a moment to reflect.
“I’d encourage you, again, as of this day, to remember all those that have fallen in that tragic event.”
Perkins said he hoped that residents would remember the affect that tragedy had “not only on that community, but our nation as a whole. What we were, prior to Sept. 11, 2001, is now a completely different country.”
Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman also later said that as emotional as the day may be, she’s proud of their local emergency responders. She’s also proud of the community’s overwhelming financial support of its firefighters and police through Measure E’s high approval.
“We are honoring firefighters, police officers and first responders today and we have the best first responders here in the City of Kingsburg. So to open it officially and raise that flag at 8:46, that’s really moving and an emotional time to do that.”
Later, Perkins shared how he was watching the morning news that morning at a Fresno fire station where he was a probationary firefighter.
“It was 6:46 our time and I was up making coffee when they broke in with breaking news from New York City. When the Twin Towers were hit initially, we thought it was just a mistake.”
Perkins said he thought quickly about the magnitude of the rescue effort ahead of the New York Fire Departments.
“I was thinking it’s going to be a long firefight just to rescue people. Then, as the second plane hit, it was ‘oh, this wasn’t a mistake.’ It was possibly an act of war! When the first tower collapsed, my heart really sank. I knew that all those firefighters were making their way up to those floors to rescue those victims that they never got a chance to rescue. I would hope my training would kick in at that point and I’d be able to serve the community to that level when asked.”
Since then, even more first responders have suffered with medical complications resulting from the extended exposure to toxic smoke during months of rescue efforts afterwards.
“That’s one of the reoccurring tragedies long term,” Perkins said. “There are so many more people that have since died from being there and being exposed to all the products in the combustion and the dust.”
Now, more than a decade later, Perkins said he’s hoping locals will take advantage of educational training and volunteerism opportunities they’ll be able to offer now that Station #2 is opened that will help the city be ready if there were a large-scale catastrophe. Perkins said a community emergency response team will be formed in the future where volunteers will help deal with emergency situations.
“They wouldn’t be a volunteer firefighter, but they’d definitely be helping the community out in times of a tragedy like 9-11.”
The KFD will also be offering choking response and CPR courses so residents can be prepared in the event of those emergencies. There will also be a concerted effort to show residents how to make their homes safer, take better care of the elderly at their home and reduce fire and drowning risks.
“By just reducing risks in homes, we decrease the possibility that someone will have a tragedy. That’s really our aim. If we can prevent fires and prevent tragedies, we’ve done 90 percent of our job. We still have to be very capable of handling the emergencies, regardless of what they would be.”
During the station’s reopening, the department showed just how prepared they are.
You have free articles remaining.
Perkins gave a quick tour of the facility stating that the plan is to have the station open around the clock either within a year to 18 months, depending on the city’s budget.
“It was a beautiful station when it was built and it was well taken care of, but it fell into disuse.”
Furniture that had been taken over by pests had been removed and, thanks to the Rotary Club’s $5,000 donation, new, sturdier furnishings were brought in. Dirtied walls were freshly painted, communication systems were rewired and water that evaporated from plumbing lines had been refreshed. Their kitchen is equipped with a range that shuts off when their alarms are sounded.
“If it’s cooking and we receive an alarm, the stove actually shuts itself off so we don’t burn down the fire station by leaving food cooking. When we get that call, we need to be on our rigs, ready to go in less than a minute.”
There were a number of engines and equipment on display while firefighters gave tours of the station while Explorers offered information on the career training available for students. The ambulances were out on calls that morning, which Perkins said demonstrated the increasing demand for those services.
He applauded local voters who approved the recent Measure E tax that is now helping the city’s fire and police departments make much-needed equipment purchases and hire more personnel.
In addition, a grant from the Tri-County Health Care Board made the purchase of an additional ambulance possible.
“The three additional staff members we have on every day to complement our group, was also part of Measure E. This is again, a rebirth of the Kingsburg’s City Fire Department and hopefully, something that will last for many years to come.”
All the fire crew members with the Kingsburg Fire Department are firefighter paramedics and now that Station #2’s training room is set up with audio-visual equipment, the crews will get additional training.
Truck 145 was also officially placed into service for commercial fires that morning. Perkins said this is a “huge boon to the community as well as all the members of the region” since the department has mutual aid agreements with nearby departments in south Fresno County, as well as the north Tulare and Kings counties. “We’re beginning to be more of a regional resource rather than just a stand-alone City fire department. We’re also supporting the fire-fighting efforts of the cities of Sanger, Traver, Selma, Reedley and Fowler.”
Having the station opened west of the freeway is especially crucial considering how any emergencies have the potential for blocking city streets and keeping fire trucks from traveling from the Downtown station to west of the railroad or Highway 99. The recent fatal train collision on Sierra and Simpson streets demonstrated that, Chief Perkins said.
“When that collision occurred, the train basically blocked almost every access route across the city. The only other access routes were the overpasses to the north and south. Had the train had an additional problem of derailing, or causing one of the overpasses to be non-functional, we’d have no ability to respond. We’d have to go all the way around or have to rely on our automatic aid agreements. Then, even Tulare County wouldn’t be able to respond because of how they’re positioned, Now, we have responders on both sides.”
Perkins credited Interim Chief Tim Sendelbach’s “more robust reserve program” with making the best use of staffing schedules to put a second ambulance into service.
More volunteers and reserve firefighters will be needed so Perkins encourages anyone with recent firefighter I and EMT I training from local accredited fire academies to sign up with their department.
To grow the next generation of firefighters, Kingsburg’s Explorer program is continuing to build under firefighter Joey Frankmore’s direction and was taking enrollments that day. They would also present career information at Kingsburg High’s career event later that day.
“We’re hoping those young individuals will see the value in serving their community and we’d be able to hire local people for jobs with the City of Kingsburg or the region. They’re more likely to stay and we have that homegrown feel for the community,” Perkins said.
Mayor Roman added since the volume of ambulance calls is steadily on the rise, she appreciated Sendelbach’s and Perkins’ efforts to staff the department when the need is the highest to meet Kingsburg’s and the surrounding communities’ ambulance call needs.
She hopes the station’s reopening sends a message that the City cares about residents in all parts of town.
“I know that for everybody that lives on this side of town, they’ve seen this building sitting here and have thought, ‘it’d sure be nice to have that open.’ And now it is open. For morale for this side of town and even for this department because we’ve been hiring more firefighters and more reserves, so to have it staffed is something that’s really important. So thank you to the voters of Measure E. That’s how we’ve been able to do these types of things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.