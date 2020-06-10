Kingsburg Fire coordinates free COVID-19 testing

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Fire Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing, Public Information Officer and Firefighter/Paramedic Joey Frankmore said.
The KFD has partnered with Valley Health Team and the Kingsburg Tri-County Healthcare District to provide the testing.
The testing takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 at the Kingsburg Fire Station #2 at 1880 S. Bethel Ave., Kingsburg.
The testing is free to all residents of Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
Participants need to print and fill out a form and bring that to the testing site. The form is available at https://bit.ly/3h2OFMh
Questions include basic contact information at home and work, date of birth, vehicle description and medical symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle aches or pain.
On the day of the test:
Display your driver’s license or CA Identification Card to traffic and testing staff. This helps them ensure the correct information is on your lab sample.
Keep your vehicle windows up until you reach the staff wearing protective gear.
UC Davis Health explains how the tests are conducted on their website.
Testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a six-inch long swab (like a long Q-tip) into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating it several times.
The swabbing is then repeated on the other side of the nose to make sure enough material is collected. The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a lab for testing.
To see their video of the procedure, log on to https://youtu.be/DVJNWefmHjE.
Since it is not affordable, practical or logistically possible to test absolutely everyone in the population, tests are given to provide a snapshot for the time when the sample is taken. Thus, tests for people who don’t have symptoms or any identified exposures are almost certain to come back negative. UC Davis recommends focusing testing on five key groups of people:
- People who are most likely to have the disease (e.g. individuals with symptoms or those identified by contact tracing).
- People who would suffer greatly if they were to have the disease (e.g. people over age 65 and those with underlying conditions).
- People with repetitive contacts in close quarters and who cannot always practice physical distancing (such as first responders, mass transit workers, grocery store employees, and health care workers).
- People in confined group living situations (senior living facilities, prisons, etc.).
- People who are hospitalized or having procedures, in order to protect patients and health care workers.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
