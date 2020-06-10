Kingsburg Fire coordinates free COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a six-inch long swab (like a long Q-tip) into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating it several times.

The swabbing is then repeated on the other side of the nose to make sure enough material is collected. The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a lab for testing.

To see their video of the procedure, log on to https://youtu.be/DVJNWefmHjE.

Since it is not affordable, practical or logistically possible to test absolutely everyone in the population, tests are given to provide a snapshot for the time when the sample is taken. Thus, tests for people who don’t have symptoms or any identified exposures are almost certain to come back negative. UC Davis recommends focusing testing on five key groups of people:

People who are most likely to have the disease (e.g. individuals with symptoms or those identified by contact tracing).

People who would suffer greatly if they were to have the disease (e.g. people over age 65 and those with underlying conditions).

People with repetitive contacts in close quarters and who cannot always practice physical distancing (such as first responders, mass transit workers, grocery store employees, and health care workers).

People in confined group living situations (senior living facilities, prisons, etc.).

People who are hospitalized or having procedures, in order to protect patients and health care workers.

