Kingsburg enacts emergency plans

KINGSBURG – Federal, State and Fresno County government closures in response to the coronavirus have prompted the Kingsburg City Council to take action.
During their March 18 regular meeting, the Council adopted emergency operations plan that provides specific guidelines for cases of emergency.
In the case of a pandemic, the city relies on the Fresno County Department of Public Health for guidance.
On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a statewide shelter in place order. All Kingsburg residents and businesses are expected to comply with the order.
In addition to State and local mandates and recommendations from public health officials, the city has taken the following actions:
- City officials are participating with partners at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative as part of the Coronavirus Local Response Initiative.
- Officials are working closely with the Small Business Administration to help coordinate efforts to assist Kingsburg businesses facing hardship due to the virus.
- Future public meetings of council, commissions and committees will take place via teleconference.
- Restaurants are advised to limit dine-in services to promote social distancing and encourage take-out or curbside options.
- City Hall, at 1401 Draper St., will be closed to the public until further notice. City Hall will function virtually, with business conducted online and over the phone.
- The Kingsburg Police Department and Kingsburg Fire Department will continue to operate at full staffing levels. Both agencies have suspended all community education programs and services until further notice including live scans, ride-alongs and station tours.
- There will be no interruptions of trash, recycling, green waste and water service. All water shut offs and collection service stoppages, related to the failure to make payment, are suspended until further notice.
- We will continue to process building and planning permits. All applications can be submitted via email and payments will be taken either via check or through credit/debit card over the phone. Staff will remain available to answer questions.
- Our Senior Center has been closed. We are partnering directly with Kingsburg Community Assistance Program & Services (KCAPS) to provide home delivery of meals to our at-risk population. KCAPS can be reached directly at 897-7961.
- After-School Recreation and Community Service programs have been suspended until further notice. This includes programming at the Crandell Swim Complex.
- The Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the Annual Car Show.
While there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our facilities or community, it is important to act now in order to slow the spread of this virus. Experts predict than at some point, all communities will experience positive cases of COVID-19.
The City has created a COVID-19 informational page on its website that is updated regularly. The page is at https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/400/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
Find links about recent City activity, links regarding hygiene and assistance for employers and employees affected by the virus and more.
