Kingsburg Crayfish: Festival returns

The revived Kingsburg Crayfish and Jazz Festival is Sept. 21 in Downtown Draper Street. The event is sponsored by the Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce.

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is reviving the Kingsburg Crayfish and Jazz Festival.

The Sept. 21 event is 5-10 p.m. in Downtown Draper and includes a crayfish boil and crayfish-eating contest where a trophy will be awarded for first place.

Local restaurants will offer their best crayfish chowder for a competition. Diners will determine the winners who will claim a cash prize. Festival goers may purchase $1 tickets to participate in the best chowder contest to sample and vote for their favorite entry.

Two bands will perform that evening. Cool Blues performs from 5-7 p.m. and local favorite Dale Engstrom’s Jazz Quartet will perform from 7:30-10 p.m.

Various food purveyors will also be on hand offering a variety of festival food faire.

The event will include various craft and gift vendors along Draper Street, in addition to the local gift and boutique shops. There will also be a craft beer garden sponsored by Magosh Hometown Brewery and a corn hole competition. The winner of that contest will claim a new corn hole set.

Restaurants will be offering crayfish-inspired delicacies on the menu for the evening.

Kingsburg’s public safety personnel will host include a variety of activities and bounce houses for children for the National Night Out activities that evening. They’ll be located in front of the Downtown Fire Station.

For details, contact the Kingsburg Chamber, 897-1111, or https://www.kingsburgchamber.com/.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

