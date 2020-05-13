Kingsburg: COVID enforcement falls on County, State

“Our businesses are asking for some sort of a guideline to say, ‘if I open this is what I’d like to do.’ Because you know we’ve got the best business owners here. They want to do right by our citizens and they want to make sure they protect themselves, they want to protect their employees and they also want to protect our citizens.”

However, on the same day of this special meeting, a local décor, gift and clothing shop made a social media post on May 8 that not only would they be open for shopping inside their store, they were not requiring that masks be worn, “however the state is recommending them,” their post read.

Roman added that if the local COVID case numbers rise dramatically in the future because of non-compliance with the CDC, state and county guidelines, the issue would be reconsidered and a stay-at-home order be initiated at that time.

During the meeting, Council took public comment from local business owners and community members either in favor of, or against, the idea of businesses opening up immediately, Council heard from their attorney about liability issues.