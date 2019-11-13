KINGSBURG – While there may be some initial concerns about increases in business fees, City Council is moving ahead to develop a Business Improvement District that City officials say will help grow the local economy.
“What would work here and be successful here - because of the size [of the town] and everything - that’s what would be Kingsburg’s BID, not Visalia’s or Clovis’,” Mayor Michelle Roman said during the Nov. 6 Council meeting. “I think everyone needs to just be open-minded over the next year to say, ‘what would this look like? How would we make it work?’”
The idea to start a Business Improvement District was first proposed by visiting economic professionals with the Community Planning Assistant Team that came to town in 2017.
City Manager Alex Henderson said that when the group first visited, they met with Downtown merchants, city staff and the City Council to determine issues affecting business growth. They shared a Revitalization Strategy in June 2017, and one of their main suggestions was to start a Business Improvement District (BID) and Downtown Business Association (DBA). Some local business owners agree with that idea have been vocal in proposing they start such a group.
At the Nov. 6 meeting, Council members voted unanimously to hire Fresno consultant Jan Minami with AMI Concepts to prepare a plan for a business district, describe its programs to local businesses, and to identify the needed services and benefits such a district would provide. Also, a method of charging assessments through the business license process would be developed. Her budget would not exceed $24,960.
Minami estimated it would take a year to fully develop the BID and she would start off by meeting local merchants personally to get their input, she said.
“I’ll have prepared material that explains about it and how to reach me and schedule both an open house and a workshop to let people know,” Minami said. “There’ll be surveys and online and other means, but it doesn’t make any sense to me not to start out without a personal touch.”
Chamber Board President Jason Poynor and Board member Debbra Forbes said they’re concerned charging local businesses more in license fees may cause some to drop their membership with the Chamber or would duplicate services they provide.
“I thought our main focus was to be there for the merchants to do the marketing and events,” Poynor said. “So if promoting businesses is at the forefront of this [BID] venture, I feel like our legs are being cut out from underneath us.”
Forbes added that as a business owner, the last thing she wants is a higher licensing fee to add to their operating expenses.
“Nobody comes to my body shop from foot traffic. I don’t see those people. [If] you wreck your car, you come to me. Period. That’s it. So to add anything, I don’t care if it’s a dollar or a dollar-fifty, if it’s mandatory, I’m pissed because it doesn’t seem right. It seems like we’re following the lead of California and I call bullshit on that.”
Roman said part of the consultant’s job would be to gauge local business owners’ sentiments and determine if the majority share that same thought, or if they’d be willing to pay a fee for services beyond what the Chamber provides already.
“If that’s the case, we’ll find that out and say, ‘okay, the businesses have spoken.’ This is not a city decision and we’re not trying to put anyone out of business. We’re trying to create for the businesses,” Roman said. “This came from the businesses wanting this. Businesses were stepping up and saying we want to have a Downtown Association.”
Minami said she’s previously worked with improvement districts in Reedley, Visalia and Fresno and ran Downtown Visalia for a number of years. She also formed a property improvement district in Fresno in 2010. She said the first thing she’d do in Kingsburg is meet with the Chamber Board and individually with local businesses.
“What I do is I build on the feedback I get. I have been to conferences and seminars for years and years about this and they all will recommend you not have a formula. You need to know what the 10 most common things the businesses are willing to pay for, but you also need to know the next 10 and the next 10. So it’s not an automatic formula. It’s really reading the people and understanding what they - you - all want.”
Councilman Sherman Dix said he favored the idea of having a professional market the city and looked at local communities to see how well their Downtown areas are doing.
“There are some successful models out there like Clovis and Visalia. When I think of downtowns that are successful in the Valley, I think of Visalia and Clovis. They both have associations like this.”
Dix said he’s heard from business owners who are considering moving to Kingsburg that they are used to participating in Business Improvement District and being active in their local Chambers.
“They see the value in it because they have flourishing downtowns for a reason. I get your point. I don’t like paying any more than I have to so that’s why it’s always got to be, ‘what am I going to get for that?’”
Dix said he’s also open to seeing any plans the Chamber would like to present to develop commerce and has even asked previous directors to present some ideas.
“It doesn’t have to be a 50-page dissertation on what we’re going to do with the money. But at least something that’s says we want $5,000 to do this initiative or $5,000 to do that. I haven’t seen that.”
Poynor said since there’s been a lot of turnover on their Board and with directors, there’s been a learning curve for the group.
“We’ve had a lot of transition period but we’re getting there. We finally got a new director on staff. He’s three days in. He’s phenomenal and well known. We’re definitely working to restructure and be the Chamber we need to be,” he said.
Jeff Dodd was recently hired as the Chamber’s new executive director and he said he’s ready to jump on board.
He agreed that some area cities do have thriving downtowns but that they also have a very active nightlife drawing foot traffic after hours.
“There’s a lot of restaurants and clubs right in that area that seems to bring a lot of people downtown in the evenings. Obviously, that would be a goal to try to bring in that type of businesses, if that’s what everyone wants in our town.”
Councilwoman Laura North complemented the Chamber regarding the events they host throughout the year and wondered if the BID might get more business owners involved to help share the load.
“When you only have a few people - the board members and a few others - doing all the work, it’s a lot,” she said. “Maybe that’s why you have board turn over. It’s not a lot of people who are helping put on these amazing events.”
Minami said she realized there would be some conflict since Kingsburg is a smaller community “simply because there is a limited pool of dollars in a smaller city. It’s important to keep the specific tasks separated and that’s something we’ll work very carefully to do with the Chamber and the businesses. It’s more about environment and yes, the Chamber does events which are marvelous, but it’s keeping that perspective of what the Chamber already does and seeing what the businesses still want.”
