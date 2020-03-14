Kingsburg CM shares city’s COVID-19 plans

Tri-County Health Care gives $75,000

On March 11, the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District authorized up to $75,000 in funding to help with the sanitizing of first-responder vehicles and equipment, as well as emergency funding for a potential declared emergency that could impact the community.

Senior Center meals picked up

We’re also working closely with the Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging as they have indicated they will suspend all meal service in a congregate setting, including at our Senior Center. Instead, existing meal sites will serve as pick-up locations for brown-bag meals that participating adults can take with them to their homes. This is to follow CDC recommendation of ‘social distancing,’ to reduce the transmission to more vulnerable older-adult populations. This transition will take time, and we will be working cooperatively to complete the implementation. However, we are recommending that older adults avoid congregating at the meal sites.