Kingsburg CM shares city’s COVID-19 plans

KINGSBURG – The topic on everyone’s mind is the rapidly changing pace of details related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on a local, state and global level. City staff has been engaged in continual conversations regarding both employee and resident-level response as the situation changes. Our facilities are equipped with the necessary sanitizing supplies and we have been regularly cleaning public counters, as we always do.
From a Kingsburg perspective, we have been in regular contact with local school administrators as well as Fresno County Public Health officials to coordinate any local notifications and to monitor the changing landscape.
Current guidelines continue to offer recommendations related to practicing safe hygiene as well as guidance should the County move to a community-transmitted scenario.
Taking care of employees is a vital concern. We are working on an emergency policy that would outline procedures for employees that would provide options including working from home, flexible work hours or circumstances that may deal with a quarantine of themselves and/or their family members or issues related to school closures.
CDC Fact sheets
We are sharing and utilizing CDC fact sheets (http://bit.ly/2Wa651H) with the public and staff to promote proper prevention techniques. First responders and their safety remain a big focal point, and we are utilizing expert fact sheets that provide guidance for EMS and law enforcement providers as well.
Tri-County Health Care gives $75,000
On March 11, the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District authorized up to $75,000 in funding to help with the sanitizing of first-responder vehicles and equipment, as well as emergency funding for a potential declared emergency that could impact the community.
Senior Center meals picked up
We’re also working closely with the Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging as they have indicated they will suspend all meal service in a congregate setting, including at our Senior Center. Instead, existing meal sites will serve as pick-up locations for brown-bag meals that participating adults can take with them to their homes. This is to follow CDC recommendation of ‘social distancing,’ to reduce the transmission to more vulnerable older-adult populations. This transition will take time, and we will be working cooperatively to complete the implementation. However, we are recommending that older adults avoid congregating at the meal sites.
Festival contingency plans
As we’re about to enter our season of festivals, the city and Chamber of Commerce are working on contingency plans that may impact the annual Car Show, Swedish Festival, etc. Overnight, California banned mass gatherings (of 250 or more people) through the end of March.
What Can You Do?
There are a number of common sense tactics you can take to help slow the virus:
Understand the facts about the virus. Know the signs and symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and contact a health provider
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
Stay home if ill
Practice ‘social distancing,’ by remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible. For example, pay your utility bill online at https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/131/Online-Payments instead of in-person.
We will continue to provide information via our social media platforms and website. As always, if there are questions, please feel free to contact City Hall at 897-5821.
Respectfully,
Alexander J. Henderson, City Manager