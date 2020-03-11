Kingsburg Clean Up approaches

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg residents will have 12 days to drop off refuse during the Kingsburg Community Clean Up.

The event is for Kingsburg residents only and runs from April 27 through May 9. Be prepared to provide proof of city limit residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, and an email for reporting purposes.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Items are to be taken to Mid Valley Disposal Yard, 1535 Avenue 392. For more information, call the City of Kingsburg at 897-5821 or Mid Valley at 897-5217.

Accepted items include:

Green waste: Tree limbs cut into four-foot lengths, leaves and lawn clippings, clean wood without oil, paint or nails.

Metal: Clean auto parts, scrap metal.

Miscellaneous: Mattresses, furniture, household trash.

Appliances: Refrigerators, washers, drivers, stoves and dishwashers.

E-waste: (Possible additional charge) Computer screens, televisions.

Accepted with extra charges:

Car tires: $5 each.

Truck tires: $15 each.