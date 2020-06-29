Kingsburg City Band virtual concert features jazz singer

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg City Band virtual concert series continues with an online performance by renowned jazz singer Karen Marguth.
She has been called been called “one of the finest American jazz vocalists” by Jazz Times. Since the release of her eponymous jazz album in 2009, Marguth has been receiving rave reviews.
Raised in the Livermore, she now lives in Fresno and has been an active performer throughout her life.
Marguth’s professional background includes teaching, instructional coaching, providing clinics for jazz vocalists and choirs, choreographing, directing and performing in regional theatres and international touring shows. She has performed in rock, funk, blues, Americana and jazz bands and has also done voice-overs and studio work.
The line-up for the 134th season will continue as follows:
- July 9: Hanna York
- July 16: Bob Bergthold
- July 23: Katie Engstrom and Joe Lizama
The webcast of each week’s online performance may be viewed at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 23. They will be aired free of charge by the Kingsburg City Band on its website, www.kingsburgband.com. The Kingsburg Media Foundation, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and City of Kingsburg are also assisting in these presentations.
For more information, contact Reggie Gierke, President, Kingsburg Media Foundation at 559-419-9046 (Select the City Band extension).
