Kingsburg City Band virtual concert features jazz singer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg City Band virtual concert series continues with an online performance by renowned jazz singer Karen Marguth.

She has been called been called “one of the finest American jazz vocalists” by Jazz Times. Since the release of her eponymous jazz album in 2009, Marguth has been receiving rave reviews.

Raised in the Livermore, she now lives in Fresno and has been an active performer throughout her life.

Marguth’s professional background includes teaching, instructional coaching, providing clinics for jazz vocalists and choirs, choreographing, directing and performing in regional theatres and international touring shows. She has performed in rock, funk, blues, Americana and jazz bands and has also done voice-overs and studio work.

The line-up for the 134th season will continue as follows:

July 9: Hanna York

Hanna York July 16: Bob Bergthold

Bob Bergthold July 23: Katie Engstrom and Joe Lizama