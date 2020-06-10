Kingsburg City Band launches 134th season online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – While the Kingsburg City Band may not be taking place in person this year, the 134th concert season will continue virtually.

The season has ‘fallen victim’ to the COVID-19 virus, organizers quipped, as there are public health concerns that prevent not only the gathering of large audiences, but also having the band members sit so close on stage as they perform.

There will still be six entertaining concerts in the air this summer beginning Thursday, June 18. The Kingsburg City Band will proudly present online the first of a half-dozen of its favorite concerts from the past several summer seasons.

Webcasts will be presented at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 23. They will be aired free of charge by the Kingsburg City Band on its website, www.kingsburgband.com. The Kingsburg Media Foundation, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and City of Kingsburg are also assisting in these presentations.

“Our first concert on June 18 will showcase one of the previous year’s most popular Kingsburg City Band performances,” said Dale Engstrom, conductor and musical director for 42 years.

The concert was originally presented June 27, 2019 with the theme “Sound of the Drum” and featured soloist Joe Lizama in five separate numbers.