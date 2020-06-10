Kingsburg City Band launches 134th season online

KINGSBURG – While the Kingsburg City Band may not be taking place in person this year, the 134th concert season will continue virtually.
The season has ‘fallen victim’ to the COVID-19 virus, organizers quipped, as there are public health concerns that prevent not only the gathering of large audiences, but also having the band members sit so close on stage as they perform.
There will still be six entertaining concerts in the air this summer beginning Thursday, June 18. The Kingsburg City Band will proudly present online the first of a half-dozen of its favorite concerts from the past several summer seasons.
Webcasts will be presented at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 23. They will be aired free of charge by the Kingsburg City Band on its website, www.kingsburgband.com. The Kingsburg Media Foundation, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and City of Kingsburg are also assisting in these presentations.
“Our first concert on June 18 will showcase one of the previous year’s most popular Kingsburg City Band performances,” said Dale Engstrom, conductor and musical director for 42 years.
The concert was originally presented June 27, 2019 with the theme “Sound of the Drum” and featured soloist Joe Lizama in five separate numbers.
“It’s always a treat to have Joe perform with our band,” Engstrom said. “He’s been featured in our Summer Band concerts for many years and has been drummer for singer Johnny Mathis for 39 years.”
Each concert will be preceded with a few welcoming remarks and comments on the program by Engstrom and the band’s announcer, Randy McFarland.
The Band’s 2020 summer season cancellation was announced a month ago because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and specifically because of what would be unavoidably crowded bandstand conditions for the 60-member band. The decision was also made out of consideration for the health and safety concerns of the large audiences that attend to enjoy the concerts.
Although some select activities have been opened with modifications, there was no guarantee that state pandemic guidelines and city health orders would be relaxed in time to finalize arrangements for concert events.
This will be the first season since 1943 and 1944, during World War II, in which the Kingsburg City Band will not perform live. The band was established in 1887. It is recognized as one of the West’s oldest community bands.
