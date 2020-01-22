KINGSBURG – It’s like living in a Hallmark movie.
That’s how Laton transplant Mike Dunn described Kingsburg and his enthusiasm in learning about and sharing the community’s heritage as he was named the 2020 Citizen of the Year.
Dunn’s recognition was the highlight of the Kingsburg Chamber’s annual Awards Ceremony that took place Jan. 16 at the city’s Historical Park.
“Kingsburg is our adopted hometown, but I always say it’s the best thing to living a Hallmark movie that reality permits,” Dunn said after the ceremony.
Chamber Director Jeff Dodd shared some of Dunn’s activities since his arrival in town that earned him accolades that night.
“He has been called a man of courage, with selfless service and patriotism,” Dodd said. “His service can be summed up in a question spoken by our award recipient himself, ‘Where and when do you need me?’”
Dunn had met and married his wife Vallerie and lived elsewhere before moving to Kingsburg in 1991. He was described as a loving father and husband who worked as a human resource manager for California State University, Fresno, and as a civil servant at the Lemoore Naval Air Station. He took a nontraditional route in his education earning an undergraduate and master’s degree after age 40. He was the first in his family to graduate college.
Dunn is often seen videotaping Kingsburg events and posting them on social media to share city events. He’s focused on research and used his love of writing to delve into local history. Immediately upon retirement, he became immersed in the physical renovation and development of the Historic Kingsburg Train Depot.
He’s created a series of free-standing displays that will be installed around town to inform passersby about local historic, volunteers at his church and operates the “Kingsburg: A Celebration of History, Architecture and People” Facebook page.
He’s spent countless hours with the Friends of the Historic Kingsburg Railroad Depot and the Kingsburg Historical Park either serving a docent, organizing the Historical Society’s annual fundraising calendar, writing grants and articles for the Depot Telegraph Newsletter and putting up holiday lighting displays.
“It’s very humbling,” Dunn said afterwards. “I don’t think of myself the way they described me. It’s just fun to do stuff and I enjoy getting involved with the good people here. Living and working with the people in Kingsburg is worthwhile and fun. And here, at the Historical Park, it’s fun and a joy to be around such knowledgeable people.”
Before the rest of the recipients were announced, Mayor Michelle Roman highlighted Kingsburg events from 2019 and told of developments residents could look forward to in 2020.
Highlights include:
28 new businesses opened in 2019
58 new home-building permits were pulled in 2019.
New hires included: a new building inspector and code enforcement officer, three more firefighters, three more police officers, a new fire chief and a new fire captain. A new student resource officer was also hired to work at the school districts.
Athwal Park improvements – skate park, play structure and outdoor fitness center - were officially opened in partnership with the Tri-County Health Care District and Lions Club.
Measure E’s passage made the purchase a new fire engine possible and a grant from the Tri-County Health Care District made the purchase of a new ambulance possible.
Fire Station No. 2 was reopened after sitting unused for years.
There was a 31 percent reduction in the more heinous crimes that fall into police officials’ Part I category of criminal activity.
“With the [Kingsburg Police officers’] training and getting out there and looking for the bad guys, that’s a big reduction,” Roman said.
The Dala trolley was purchased by the Fresno County Rural Transit Authority for the City’s use. A fixed route will be announced.
Linnaea Villas senior housing will be built and a groundbreaking ceremony was conducted just the day before.
More housing will be built in town and Valley Health Team will build a new health care facility at the Business Park.
State Foods is still coming, the Swedish Mill has been updated and the owners are looking for a franchisee for Country Waffles. A corporate center is already leasing space and Adventist Health is planning to build a facility at Sierra and Simpson streets at an empty lot. Owners of the future Stone Plaza, at California and Draper Street, have submitted building plans that are under review and grading is already taking place.
Gold Standard Mortgage has taken ownership of the Bank of America building and are renovating with plans to lease extra space. The Woods Building is under new ownership and construction is planned to begin soon. Magosh Brewery is about to enter their next phase of construction. Proof of Our Labor Cider will open soon in the Village Mall.
An historic walking tour organized by Mike Dunn will be installed soon to educate passers-by about historic buildings in town.
The T-Mobile merger is still hoped for as court decisions are made.
“We’re anticipating getting a ruling update [on T-Mobile] by February. This is important, not only to Kingsburg, but our region,” Roman said. “Here’s to a fantastic 2020!” she said thanking Councilmembers and staff for all their behind-the scenes work.
Dodd introduced the Chamber Board members and then recognized prior Chamber Awards recipients and named this year’s honorees:
Junior Citizen of the Year: Claire Bennett
Claire Bennett is a senior at Kingsburg High School and is graduating this year. She’s been an ‘A’ student for 12 years, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State representative in 2019, member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Associated Student Body Representative, a four-year member of the Water Polo team and KHS Key Club, serving as the president her sophomore year.
She’s been a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, Memorial Day Cemetery volunteer for the past six years, KCAPS volunteer and Kingsburg Cancer volunteer. As a singer and dancer, she’s been involved with the E & E Drama Group, Selma Arts Center Cool Kids Players and Kingsburg Community performances and held several lead roles. She’s a member of her church’s worship team, performs with KHS Jazz Choir & Concert Choir, was named Best Soprano her freshman year, Best Alto her sophomore year and earned the Director’s Award. Bennett’s completed nine years of AWANA, earned the Timothy Award, been listed as a Rotary Top 10, earned the Junior High Servant Award, is a Mesa member and served as the 2018-2019 Swedish Queen.
Elementary Educator of the Year: Chad Bennett
Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District named Chad Bennett as their 2019-20 Educator of the Year.
“The district feels blessed that he has chosen to serve the students, staff, and community of Kingsburg,” the nomination stated. His colleagues have said:
“Chad is a positive force in the universe. I know he has a strong faith and it is always on display. It’s not that he talks about it or overtly mentions it, but it is evident in the way he lives and works to serve other peoples’ children and their families. It is also evident in his outlook.”
“Chad has been there for students as a teacher, coach and mentor. Students look up to him and feel that he is easy to talk to and work with. His passion for his students to enjoy science and for them to know it truly does matter in life is obvious.”
His school district views him as always being kind, professional, and an ultimate leader.
Public Safety Officer of the Year: Detective Lee Forlines
Det. Lee Forlines has been on the Kingsburg Police force for four years, the last two years as a detective.
Police Chief Neil Dadian recounted Forlines’ efforts on several cases including some that included complex and multi-jurisdictional investigations.
“In 2019 a burglary crew was working from Madera County to San Diego County, over to San Bernardino County and into Las Vegas Nevada. This criminal enterprise would travel up and down the Stat Route 99 corridor, the I-5 corridor and the I-15 corridor into Clark County Nevada, burglarizing and vandalizing numerous businesses in several cities and jurisdictions,” Dadian said.
Kingsburg businesses were targeted in March 2019 resulting in property damages in excess of $3,400. In mid-April, the same crew returned to Kingsburg and burglarized another business where they stole a safe and caused more than $1,000 in property damage. Damages to the business were well over $4,400, not including an undisclosed amount in stolen cash and goods.
“Det. Forlines was the detective who was able to identify the four main suspects and other associates, where they lived, and the vehicles they drove. [He] worked with detectives from several different agencies in California to identify the suspects who were an organized crew from Southern California. Due to Det. Forlines’ investigative skills he was able to bring down a major multi-jurisdictional and highly mobile theft crew that was responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in losses to several dozens of businesses in California and Nevada. All four of the suspects involved in the burglaries have been arrested and prosecuted for their crimes.”
Forlines also investigated the theft of specialty glass worth $23,000 from Guardian Glass Inc. in August 2018.
The trucking company hired to deliver the specialty glass used a fraudulent bill of lading to simulate delivery, but the owner of the trucking company kept the glass in a trailer at his residence near Lemoore. The thief attempted to sell the glass to other glass companies in the area. Det. Forlines learned that the glass was likely still in the delivery company’s possession and, assisted by Kings County Sheriff’s detectives, executed a search warrant. He was able to recover the glass, along with documents and other evidence, and returned it to Guardian Glass.
During this investigation, he also found a trailer filled with plastic packaging shells that belonged to a Hollister packaging company that was likewise never delivered.
The theft was unknown to the company until discovered by Det. Forlines. The plastic products - valued at more than $20,000 - were returned to Sonoco,” Dadian said.
In another case in 2018, Forlines investigated an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store. A month later, the suspect returned to the same store and Forlines was off duty but responded to interview the suspect and get a full confession. The suspect was also linked to a previous arson and arrested.
“These investigations are just three examples of Det. Forlines’ efforts and investigative acumen and were the result of hundreds of man hours of dogged determination, in some cases single-handedly,” Dadian said. “It is because of Det. Forlines’ tenacity and investigative acumen that the above arrests, prosecutions and recovery of stolen property was able to occur and the reason he was selected to be the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Officer of the Year.”
Agriculture Business of the Year
There are many associated businesses that support agriculture and this year’s Agriculture Business of the Year is such a company, Dodd said.
“The ag industry cannot operate without equipment, and that equipment has to be taken care of and maintained,” he said. “When equipment repairs are needed, there needs to be a company that can take care of those needs. This is where the recipient of this year’s award comes in.
“Since 2011, [Village Tire’s Lee and Nicole Silva,] have always delivered quality services and their experience makes all the difference. They cater to the customers’ needs and when you’re stuck, they are there to help.”
Recycler of the Year: Ramos Torres Winery
Mid Valley Disposal selected Ramos Torres Winery as the Recycler of the Year because of their company-wide recycling programs, educational efforts and diversion. Education has been crucial to the success of their programs; in turn, recycling bins have been free of contamination.
Ramos Torres Winery also makes every effort to reuse their products. For example, they cut and turn their old wine bottles into candles and decorations. On average, Ramos Torres Winery diverts 696 pounds of recyclables from landfills a month! The willing team at Ramos Torres Winery is continuously striving to make their company a clean and eco-friendly environment.
Business of the Year: Suncrest Bank
Ever since they opened their Kingsburg branch in June 2015, Suncrest Bank has been credited with demonstrating what a truly community bank looks like, Dodd said.
“They have always gone above and beyond for the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and the Community of Kingsburg,” he said as they’ve been willing to sponsor events, decorate the bank and even decorate themselves for the events. They also volunteer for numerous functions such as the Car Show, Swedish Festival, Independence Day, Crayfish Festival, Ladies Night Out and the Veterans Day Breakfast.
“All it takes is a phone call or to drop by the bank and they are there for us. They’re such a great group of people at Suncrest Bank that are always friendly and willing to go the extra mile. They never ask for anything in return [and] they just keep giving! Our community has truly been blessed to have Suncrest Bank and all their great employees living, working and supporting Kingsburg.”
