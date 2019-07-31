{{featured_button_text}}
Kingsburg artist: Sandy Debuskey

An Aug. 3 art class is offered at For the Birds Garden Gifts in the traditional Swedish style of tole painting by local artist Sandy Debuskey.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Tole and folk artist Sandy Debuskey will teach a painting class from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at For the Birds Garden Gifts, 1332 Draper St.

Participants will learn basic decorative painting techniques and create a painting of Kingsburg’s coffee pot water tower.

Paint session includes raffles and a lunch of sandwiches, salad, cookies and iced tea. The cost is $40 per person. Payment may be made the day of the class.

Debuskey is a local area artist with 30 years of tole and folk art decorative painting experience. She has been part of the Kingsburg Swedish Festival Cultural Center for the past eight years. She displays and sells her artwork and has participated in many folk art classes, both as a student and teacher. She majored in commercial art at California State University, Fresno.

To register, email forthebirdsgarden@gmail.com, or leave a message at 897-8070.w/ 1 

