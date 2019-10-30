{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – The local Kingsburg 4-H Chapter shared results of their numerous projects that they entered at the recent Big Fresno Fair. From livestock animals to woodworking and horticulture, the 4-H members brought back awards.

Dairy Goats

Mikayla Rosales - 1st market goat intermediate showmanship

Reserve champion 4H market goat

Reserve supreme market goat

Champion percentage/grade breeding doe

Gracie Rocha - 1st dairy market

2nd market goat

4th market goat intermediate showmanship

Lily Rocha - 1st dairy market

8th market goat junior showmanship

Gillian Shiplee - 2nd market goat

5th market goat intermediate showmanship

Megan Degroot - 5th market goat

5th percentage/grade doe kid

Paige Rodgers - 1st market goat

4th market goat junior showmanship

Meat goats

Ambriel Horn – 1st place in showmanship

Sheep

Sheep group consisted of 20 exhibitors this year. We had a great fair.

Jillian Penner had champion speckled cross

Maggie Rogers had reserve champion speckled cross

Hunter Nelson had reserve champion natural color

Payton Patterson had reserve champion Southdown

Kennedi Warren had reserve champion Suffolk

Ladies lead:

1st - Kennedi Warren

2nd - Emma Robertson Ford

3rd - Kayden Penner

Junior Showmanship:

2nd place, Payton Patterson

Intermediate showmanship:

2nd place, Jillian Penner

5th place, Findley Rogers

Intermediate Round Robin:

2nd place, Jillian Penner

Overall club group, 3rd place

Dairy

Kolbi Adams competed in Senior level Dairy Cattle. Her awards:

- 1st Place Senior 4H Dairy Cattle Showmanship

-Reserve Supreme Dairy Show

-Grand Champion of the Registered Holstein Dairy Show

-Grand Champion of the All Other Breeds Dairy Show

-Reserve Grand Champion of the All Other Breeds Fairy Show

-Senior Champion of Registered Holstein Show

-Junior Champion of the All Other Breeds Dairy Show

-Reserve Junior Champion of the All Other Breeds Dairy Show

-Three 1st place animals in various dairy heifer/cow classes

Poultry

No poultry exhibits this year because of the Newcastle disease in California

Woodworking

Jack Hambleton: 1st place – Step Stool, 1st place – Dala Horse, 1st Place – Wooden Lantern, 1st place – Cutting Board

Hunter Nelson: Best in Show – Cutting Board; 2nd place – Dala Horse

Horticulture

James Ergo: Best of show - Ornamental Horticulture, Best of Show awarded by Sunnyside Garden Club, 1st place - Miniature garden, 2nd place - Succulent Ferris wheel and 3rd place - pumpkin

Zach Ergo: Eight - 1st place awards, one 2nd place, and one 3rd place for exhibits, 2nd place for gourds in vine crops category and 1st place in FFA Ornamental Horticulture - Succulent Roof Birdhouse.

