KINGSBURG – The local Kingsburg 4-H Chapter shared results of their numerous projects that they entered at the recent Big Fresno Fair. From livestock animals to woodworking and horticulture, the 4-H members brought back awards.
Dairy Goats
Mikayla Rosales - 1st market goat intermediate showmanship
Reserve champion 4H market goat
Reserve supreme market goat
Champion percentage/grade breeding doe
Gracie Rocha - 1st dairy market
2nd market goat
4th market goat intermediate showmanship
Lily Rocha - 1st dairy market
8th market goat junior showmanship
Gillian Shiplee - 2nd market goat
5th market goat intermediate showmanship
Megan Degroot - 5th market goat
5th percentage/grade doe kid
Paige Rodgers - 1st market goat
4th market goat junior showmanship
Meat goats
Ambriel Horn – 1st place in showmanship
Sheep
Sheep group consisted of 20 exhibitors this year. We had a great fair.
Jillian Penner had champion speckled cross
Maggie Rogers had reserve champion speckled cross
Hunter Nelson had reserve champion natural color
Payton Patterson had reserve champion Southdown
Kennedi Warren had reserve champion Suffolk
Ladies lead:
1st - Kennedi Warren
2nd - Emma Robertson Ford
You have free articles remaining.
3rd - Kayden Penner
Junior Showmanship:
2nd place, Payton Patterson
Intermediate showmanship:
2nd place, Jillian Penner
5th place, Findley Rogers
Intermediate Round Robin:
2nd place, Jillian Penner
Overall club group, 3rd place
Dairy
Kolbi Adams competed in Senior level Dairy Cattle. Her awards:
- 1st Place Senior 4H Dairy Cattle Showmanship
-Reserve Supreme Dairy Show
-Grand Champion of the Registered Holstein Dairy Show
-Grand Champion of the All Other Breeds Dairy Show
-Reserve Grand Champion of the All Other Breeds Fairy Show
-Senior Champion of Registered Holstein Show
-Junior Champion of the All Other Breeds Dairy Show
-Reserve Junior Champion of the All Other Breeds Dairy Show
-Three 1st place animals in various dairy heifer/cow classes
Poultry
No poultry exhibits this year because of the Newcastle disease in California
Woodworking
Jack Hambleton: 1st place – Step Stool, 1st place – Dala Horse, 1st Place – Wooden Lantern, 1st place – Cutting Board
Hunter Nelson: Best in Show – Cutting Board; 2nd place – Dala Horse
Horticulture
James Ergo: Best of show - Ornamental Horticulture, Best of Show awarded by Sunnyside Garden Club, 1st place - Miniature garden, 2nd place - Succulent Ferris wheel and 3rd place - pumpkin
Zach Ergo: Eight - 1st place awards, one 2nd place, and one 3rd place for exhibits, 2nd place for gourds in vine crops category and 1st place in FFA Ornamental Horticulture - Succulent Roof Birdhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.