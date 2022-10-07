The Kings Gospel Mission is building affordable housing to help make a positive impact on Kings County's homeless community.

The development is called the South Hanford Courtyard Community and is being built on a large plot of land on 10th Avenue, south of the Kings Fairgrounds. It sits adjacent to another Mission-owned property used as a recycling center.

The land looks different now than it did when Kings Gospel Mission began developing the parcel, said Executive Director Alfred Trujillo.

