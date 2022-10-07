The Kings Gospel Mission is building affordable housing to help make a positive impact on Kings County's homeless community.
The development is called the South Hanford Courtyard Community and is being built on a large plot of land on 10th Avenue, south of the Kings Fairgrounds. It sits adjacent to another Mission-owned property used as a recycling center.
The land looks different now than it did when Kings Gospel Mission began developing the parcel, said Executive Director Alfred Trujillo.
"People were dumping trash and we came in and cleaned it all up," Trujillo said during a tour of the development.
Kings Gospel Mission is working in partnership with the Kings County Human Services Agency. Clients are referred to live in the Courtyard Community via the Kings County HSA's coordinated entry system with the Mission owning and operating the site for those referrals.
There are currently 20 pre-fab houses on site with four more coming for possible disabled clients.
Each structure is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house and will be fully furnished with beds, dressers, a table, couch, and standard appliances.
Each house has a front and back patio with space for a small back yard and there is space for an eventual food court meant to provide healthy food options for a decent price.
Kings Gospel Mission is also bringing in city lights, sidewalks, and landscaping to make the development feel like as much of a neighborhood as any other subdivision in Hanford.
There will also be security cameras positioned around the development to ensure the clients who will reside there feel safe.
There are still some elements to the project that are as of yet undecided, such as what the monthly rent will be per adult client, and whether or not utilities will be included with the rent.
The Kings County Human Services Agency could not be reached for comment.