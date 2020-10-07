Kings County appoints new assistant CAO

HANFORD — After conducting an extensive and thorough recruitment, Kings County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell announced Tuesday the appointment of Kyria Martinez as the new assistant county administrative officer.

Martinez began her duties at assistant CAO on Sept. 2.

Martinez is a native of the Central Valley, born and raised in Visalia. She attended College of the Sequoias before earning her undergraduate degree in political science and a master’s in public administration, both from California State University, Bakersfield.

Martinez spent her early career in the private sector working in retail management. Upon completing her graduate degree, she began her career in Tulare County and worked several years through various roles and departments.

During her tenure with Tulare County, Martinez worked for the clerk of the board and ultimately served as a senior economic development analyst, assigned to the Resource Management Agency. She was instrumental in helping Tulare County receive various infrastructure grants and helped project manage construction of new water, sewer, economic development and transportation projects.

In 2015, she was awarded the Young Professional of the Year award by the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Martinez joined the Kings County Administrative Office in 2017 as an administrative analyst, where she principally assisted in the composition of the Kings County annual budget, provided a variety of administrative and financial studies, and helped develop recommendations for the County Administrative Office.