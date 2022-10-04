Microeterprises and small businesses are getting some much needed assistance from grant money through Community Development Block Grants.

The Board of Supervisors finalized a program to roll out $500,000 in microenterprise business assistance, according to the Kings County Economic Development Corporation.

A microenterprise is a business operating on a very small scale with a sole proprietor and less than six employees.

Local businesses are getting the financial support they need through grants from Kings County.

