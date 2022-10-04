Microeterprises and small businesses are getting some much needed assistance from grant money through Community Development Block Grants.
A microenterprise is a business operating on a very small scale with a sole proprietor and less than six employees.
The funding is intended to provide support for qualifying microenterprise businesses in an amount up to $25,000, and the money is being allocated under the grant's Coronavirus Aid allowance.
According to the press release, businesses eligible to apply for the grant money include for-profit businesses which are in the unincorporated area of Kings County.
These businesses must also have five or fewer employees; maintain a household income at or below 80% of area median income; and have been in operation in the county prior to March 15, 2020.
Applicants for the grant money must provide tax returns demonstrating reductions of at least 10% in revenue over the past two years.
Once approved, applicants are able to use the funding for payroll; insurance; lease or mortgage payments; utility payments; inventory and supplies; furniture, fixtures, and equipment; and capital improvements.
