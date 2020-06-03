KHS student named inaugural recipient of ‘Light’ scholarship

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg City Councilwoman Jewel Hurtado announced that Ravinder Kaur Rai is the inaugural recipient of the “This Light of Mine” scholarship for 2020.
Rai is a Kingsburg High School senior and was selected from the more than 200 profiles that were coordinated by the school.
The scholarship was created to honor a student with leadership qualities who is actively working to make their community a better place. Civic engagement through volunteerism, community service and acts of kindness are favorable traits desired in candidates wishing to receive the $1,000 offered by Hurtado.
“This year’s selection process was different because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hurtado said. “Instead of the typical application process, I hand selected Ravinder from a binder of over 200 senior profiles. What stood out to me initially, were the many hours of community service that Ravinder - class valedictorian - had dedicated to our community. Whether it was registering new voters, tutoring students or helping out at our local library, it was very clear to me that she sincerely cares for Kingsburg. However, what really drew me to her was her spirit of service and selflessness. To me, that is one of the greatest attributes that any person can possess.”
Hurtado, a 2017 Kingsburg High School graduate, said she was thrilled to be able to surprise Rai at her home.
“With the help and coordination of Ravinder’s two sisters and parents, this was a success,” Hurtado said.
In addition to the $1,000 check, congratulatory certificates from State Senator Anna Caballero of Senate District 12 and Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula of Assembly District 31 were also presented to Rai.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!