KHS senior Judith Reyes shares a student’s perspective

On one hand, I know of many students, including myself, who first thought of the closures as a sort of impromptu vacation, but it is far from it. While being on the brink of graduation, my friends and I have come to realize that we should be spending these last few months of high school together, not locked away in our own homes away from each other. It truly is a bittersweet feeling.

More than anything, however, it is important to see this situation for what it truly is: a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of thousands of unsuspecting victims. Many people, especially those that are young, take this entire situation lightly with the usual, “It can’t happen to me.” And while it’s true that some of those with the coronavirus don’t even realize they have it, it’s important to understand that simply brushing it aside puts others at risk as well.

Being home 24 hours a day, it’s hard to think about anything other than the coronavirus. Going out to the movies is out of the question, and eating at a restaurant is no longer an option. The only things on the news right now are COVID-19 updates and stay-at-home orders. While at times it may seem that the world has been turned upside down, this world has been through much worse.