KHS’ Schreiner earns ACSA award

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Joint Union High School District’s Cindy Schreiner was named as the Association of California School Administrators’ Region 9 Special Education Administrator of the Year for 2020.

Schreiner was among administrators honored at a Feb. 24 Region 9 Awards Dinner in Fresno.

She was nominated by her peers for this award. Schreiner has served at Kingsburg High since 1997. She started as a Special Education teacher and a Health and Wellness teacher. She served as the Special Education Department Chair, coached girls’ golf and has even led her team to Valley Championship titles.

She eventually went into administration and worked for many years as a vice principal at Kingsburg High. She was named as the Executive Director of Student Services and now oversees testing, LCAP and other duties in the District.

Other local honorees included Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District’s Nick Taylor in the Business Services Administrator category and Carol Bray in the Personnel/Human Resources Administrator category.

For a complete list of Region 9 honorees, log on to http://regions.acsa.org/9/region-9-administrators-of-the-year-2020/.

