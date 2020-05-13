You are the owner of this article.
KHS’s Garcia graduates from BSU
Rian Garcia, of Kingsburg, graduated from Boise State University on May 9 in the school’s first-ever virtual ceremony.

KINGSBURG – Rian Garcia, of Kingsburg, graduated from Boise State University with a Media Arts Bachelor of Arts degree on May 9.

Boise State celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.

In all, there were 2,785 students eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 783 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.

This history-making ceremony featured Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp, student speaker Tyler Chapman, remarks from leaders in each college and fun surprises.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

