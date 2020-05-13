KHS’s Garcia graduates from BSU

KINGSBURG – Rian Garcia, of Kingsburg, graduated from Boise State University with a Media Arts Bachelor of Arts degree on May 9.
Boise State celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.
In all, there were 2,785 students eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 783 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.
This history-making ceremony featured Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp, student speaker Tyler Chapman, remarks from leaders in each college and fun surprises.
