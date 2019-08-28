KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High’s Music Department has a number of activities coming up from a mattress fundraiser to competitions.
First is KHS’ first mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 in the KHS gym.
All sizes of brand-new mattresses with full factory warranties will be sold. There will be 25 styles on display. Delivery and financing are available and all forms of payment will be accepted. For details, log on to bit.ly/beds4kingsburg, or you may text ‘kingsburg’ to 474747 for more information or email danny.hinton@cfsbeds.com.
Second is the third annual Viking Classic on Nov. 9.
Third, KHS is hosting the Western Band Association 1A2A3A Championships from Nov. 23-24.
Currently, there are 38 bands from around the state scheduled to compete Nov. 23. Then, the top 11 bands compete on Nov. 24 for Grand Champions.
Each band brings their own set of spectators and many bands are expected to stay in the area to compete over that weekend. Thousands of visitors are expected for the competition. Concession stands will be available at the competition.
KHS Music Booster Amy Corgiat said the Music Department has been helped with monetary donations in the past, but is now asking for volunteers to help with the competition.
“We would like to put a call out to local service groups, alumni and music supporters in general. We need approximately 150 volunteers for Nov. 23 and 60 for Nov. 24. We need people to man the street closures, work the concession stand, be ushers in the stadium bowl, bake goods for the bake sale. There is really a job for anyone willing to help!”
Volunteers may contact Corgiat at 241-9688 or go online to https://kingsburgmusic.org/volunteer/ to sign up.
