KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High’s Class of 1954 celebrated their 65th class reunion during Swedish Festival weekend.
From the 82 that graduated, 37 are still in contact with each other. The class includes farmers, teachers, a television personality, law enforcement officers, medical personnel including a doctor, entrepreneurs, authors, business owners, homemakers and an Olympian - Rafer Johnson. The graduates came from California, Oklahoma, Washington and Colorado to attend.
Following the Dala Horse Trot, the classmates enjoyed Swedish pancakes at Coffee Pot Park and then rode in the Swedish Festival parade.
David and Gail Jackson hosted a dinner for the class where pictures, memorandums were shared. The “Green and Gold” was sung by all.
To honor classmates who have already passed away, a bell was rung in their honor and their names were read during the reunion.
