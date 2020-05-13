KHS announces grad ceremony plans

KINGSBURG – With continued COVID-19 restrictions in place, local school districts have decided to continue distance learning through the end of the school year.
In a letter dated March 13, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District Superintendent Don Shoemaker said their board had been actively monitoring the changing conditions surrounding the disease and upon declaration of emergency at the state and national levels, KJUHSD made what he described as an “extremely difficult decision” to close all schools and activities for students.
It was hoped school could resume April 14, but that has not been the case.
“This includes athletic practices, games, concerts, plays and the like. I understand that it is tempting to treat this closure as an extended spring break, but I would encourage all families to stay in the routine of doing classwork while at home,” Shoemaker said. “Additionally, I would encourage all families to practice social distancing and to avoid large crowds and public areas at the recommendation of state and county health officials to prevent the spread of the virus.”
The KJUHS District has communicated with families directly about school lunches and student expectations.
Grad Night and prom has been canceled so KHS is set to refund money collected regarding those events.
Yearbooks are scheduled to be delivered June 29. More information will be sent out as it becomes available. To see if any more yearbooks are available for purchase, contact Robin Lund at 897-5156 or rlund@kingsburghigh.com.
In the third in a series of fireside chats aired on YouTube, Kingsburg High Principal Ryan Phelan and Assistant Principal Heather Wilson informed parents and students on May 1 about picking up graduation ceremony caps and gowns, graduation plans, summer school and what incoming students should do regarding checked-out school items and lap tops.
See the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlP6jHDlr00.
Wilson said after getting input from students, staff and board members, they’d come up with a number of ways to celebrate graduation.
It’s “been heart-wrenching,” Wilson said since schools are governed by policies set in place by the local county health department. “We’re trying to make the best of what we’re able to do.”
Principal Phelan said first, there will be a virtual celebration where a company they’ve hired will collect video footage from seniors at home. The firm will compile the videos and the district will then share the completed video.
“That [virtual graduation] is going to be done on June 3, at 8 p.m.,” Phelan said.
Rafer Johnson’s promotion is at 7 p.m. that day and is expected to be completed in time so families can watch both, he said.
Asst. Principal Wilson reminded seniors it’s critical to respond to the company compiling the videos as they are under time constraints to put the clips together.
“We’re on a time crunch. We have a month and they only have a couple of weeks to put it together. We don’t want anybody left out.”
On June 4, which would have been their traditional ceremony, the school will have its main lot open and different backdrops available so families can drive in, get out of their vehicles to have their student introduced and given their diploma for a photo op.
“It’s basically like a drive-up,” Phelan said. “We have to get families in and out so it won’t be long [but] we wanted to try to do something special where their name’s announced and pictures are taken.”
There will be morning and evening sessions to allow families to coordinate around their work schedules.
Wilson said depending on how much COVID has spread and the resulting Health Department rules, there may be a graduation ceremony later in the summer.
“If things start to improve quickly and we’re able to push a graduation later into the summer, we’ll do everything we can to do that and provide that service for our students. That’s a big ‘if’ because as of right now, the Health Department is telling us ‘no,’” she said.
Another option the district is leaving in place is inviting 2020 graduates to take part in the graduation ceremony in 2021.
Phelan said they realize that may not be an option for some, but for students that do want to take part, the District wants to have that opportunity available.
“That’s special for us because we want to give you guys every opportunity of a normal graduation. We’re leaving the latter part of summer open should restrictions lighten up,” Phelan said. However he added that the chances of a late-summer ceremony are “pretty slim. But, if it does happen, we’re all in.
We can all group together, and we know our community can group together and get it done in a hurry. For sure, it will be on our calendars for next year if these graduates want to celebrate with the class of ’21.”
Students that are sophomores through juniors are being instructed to hold on to whatever technology devices, textbooks and library books they have until they return in the fall.
Parents and students are asked to place those items in a protective place at home.
“Remember, those items were checked out so families are responsible for those. Make sure they’re in a safe and secure spot,” Phelan said.
Summer school
Phelan said students who are enrolled in summer school will use their school-issued devices since the classes will take place completely online.
“We have a lot of students signed up, so we’re really happy about that.”
Incoming freshman are asked to use any school-issued devices they may already have and if they do not have one, to check one out if needed for summer school.
“We have some extra devices we can loan out for the summer, but if you have a device at home, that’s great. More information will come out on how to check that out.”
Phelan added that school is not the same without the students, and that staff miss them incredibly. They are available to answer any questions students and parents may have, he said. To contact Principal Phelan, call 897-5156, email: rphelan@kingsburghigh.com or Asst. Principal Wilson at 897-5156, email: hwilson@kingsburghigh.com
“We’re all in this together and we appreciate all the positivity and awesome feedback we’ve had,” Phelan said. “We know our seniors are bummed, but we also know our seniors are resilient. They’re fighting through this. They know the circumstances we’re in and they’re going to make the best of it. Their spirit and attitude through this has really energized us as a staff.”
