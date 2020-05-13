KHS announces grad ceremony plans

Rafer Johnson’s promotion is at 7 p.m. that day and is expected to be completed in time so families can watch both, he said.

Asst. Principal Wilson reminded seniors it’s critical to respond to the company compiling the videos as they are under time constraints to put the clips together.

“We’re on a time crunch. We have a month and they only have a couple of weeks to put it together. We don’t want anybody left out.”

On June 4, which would have been their traditional ceremony, the school will have its main lot open and different backdrops available so families can drive in, get out of their vehicles to have their student introduced and given their diploma for a photo op.

“It’s basically like a drive-up,” Phelan said. “We have to get families in and out so it won’t be long [but] we wanted to try to do something special where their name’s announced and pictures are taken.”

There will be morning and evening sessions to allow families to coordinate around their work schedules.

Wilson said depending on how much COVID has spread and the resulting Health Department rules, there may be a graduation ceremony later in the summer.