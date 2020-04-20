KESCD extends closure to June 5

KINGSBURG – In an April 20 letter to Kingsburg Elementary families and students, officials at the school district say they’re extending the current COVID-related school closures until June 5.
Here is the letter from Superintendent Wesley Sever and Assistant Superintendent Melanie Sembritzki posted on the school district’s social media page:
Dear KECSD Families,
At the guidance of local health officials and in collaboration with the Fresno County Office of Education, the Governing Board has extended the temporary closure of Kingsburg Elementary schools and on-site educational programs of the district through June 5. However, school could resume sooner, should health conditions change and the federal, local, and state officials determine it is safe to do so.
This has been a challenging and stressful period for our community. We appreciate the incredible efforts that our families are making to manage many personal, professional and educational responsibilities during this time.
We urge you to focus on your family’s health first and foremost. We understand these are extraordinary times. Over the past few weeks, your child’s teachers have focused on connecting remotely with students and families to provide activities for students to review and reinforce previously learned content and skills, as well as introduce some new learning. Our expectation is that students will continue to do their best, just as they did when school facilities were open.
We have outlined the following information to answer any questions you might have as we continue distance learning to the end of this school year. Also, see their Facebook page for the Parent Guide to Distance Learning:
Teacher Requests
Teacher Request forms will be emailed to all families on April 24. Included will be a link to access the form which will become live on April 27. Parents will have until May 1 to complete the Teacher Request Form. Parents who cannot access the form, will have the opportunity to call their child’s next school of attendance directly on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make the request over the phone.
RJJH Electives
The elective link for the 2020-2021 school year for incoming 7th and 8th grade students will be made available beginning Monday, April 27. Information on how to access the form will be sent out later this week.
RJJH Promotion
Rafer Johnson Jr. High staff is working on details to hold a virtual promotion ceremony to honor our 8th grade students and all their hard work. This virtual ceremony will be posted on June 3 at 7 p.m. to the Kingsburg Elementary District Facebook page. More details will be forthcoming from RJJH.
Meal Distribution Change
Beginning April 20, until further notice, meal distribution will be on Mondays and Wednesdays only, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Lincoln School Bus Garage. Students will still receive the same amount of meals per week, distributed on two days. Meals may require reheating and instructions will be provided. If you have any questions, please contact the Food Services Department at 897-3214, or https://www.kesd.org/foodservice.
Please remember:
- Meal pickup is drive-through only
- Please stay in your vehicle
- Meals are free to anyone 18 years and younger
Wellness Website
Student Services Director Joy Bratton has created a Wellness Website at wellness.kesd.org which has resources and discusses topics during this unique time such as how to help ease the concerns of your child, how to create a positive home/learning environment and to have healthy reassuring conversations.
We want to thank you for all the extra work you are doing at home to keep your family safe and healthy. As we continue this journey of uncertainty, we want to support you as you support your family. We know that you have many additional questions about what the weeks ahead will hold. We will be sending out information as soon as it is available. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to us for any assistance you may need. Thank you for your continued support.
