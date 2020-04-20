KESCD extends closure to June 5

We have outlined the following information to answer any questions you might have as we continue distance learning to the end of this school year. Also, see their Facebook page for the Parent Guide to Distance Learning:

Teacher Requests

Teacher Request forms will be emailed to all families on April 24. Included will be a link to access the form which will become live on April 27. Parents will have until May 1 to complete the Teacher Request Form. Parents who cannot access the form, will have the opportunity to call their child’s next school of attendance directly on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make the request over the phone.

RJJH Electives

The elective link for the 2020-2021 school year for incoming 7th and 8th grade students will be made available beginning Monday, April 27. Information on how to access the form will be sent out later this week.

RJJH Promotion

Rafer Johnson Jr. High staff is working on details to hold a virtual promotion ceremony to honor our 8th grade students and all their hard work. This virtual ceremony will be posted on June 3 at 7 p.m. to the Kingsburg Elementary District Facebook page. More details will be forthcoming from RJJH.

Meal Distribution Change