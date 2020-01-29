KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District has honored staff members that were named the educator, employee and administrator of the year. They are as follows:
Administrator of the Year: Roosevelt School Principal Shawn Marshall.
Educator of the Year: Rafer Johnson Jr. High science teacher Chad Bennett.
Employee of the Year: Reagan Elementary assistant secretary Sheri Baker.
“We congratulate Chad, Sheri, and Shawn for their service to our district and for making a difference in the lives of students, staff and the community,” Superintendent Wes Sever said. “The work they do is truly appreciated!”
The KESD employees will represent our district in the Fresno County Office of Education awards ceremony at the Saroyan Theatre in November.
Shawn Marshall
Shawn Marshall is said to have “drastically improved the culture and morale at Roosevelt. He has also taken on many extra responsibilities in his tenure to include PBIS and EL and is mentoring two current learning directors,” his nominators wrote.
“Shawn is always seen giving 110 percent, even in the most hectic times. Students feel safe, comfortable and love going to school. This environment is created by great leadership from Shawn. During school functions and school days, he is always present with his students and staff, looking to make a positive presence and impact.”
Chad Bennett
Colleagues describe science teacher as “a rock” and “positive force in the universe.I know he has a strong faith and it is always on display. It’s not that he talks about it or overtly mentions it, but it is evident in the way he lives and works to serve other peoples’ children and their families. It is also evident in his outlook. Honestly, it makes me reflect on what I need to adjust or correct in my own life. He is a terrific teacher and my own son benefitted from his teaching.
Bennett was also describe as the kind of teacher, coach and mentor that students look to, feel free to talk with him and work with in the classroom.
“He has been so strong while going through his medical treatment and making sure that doesn’t let the students down. His passion for his students to enjoy science and for them to know it truly does matter in life is obvious.”
Superintendent Sever described him as “kind, professional and viewed as the ultimate leader.”
Sheri Baker
Sheri Baker’s colleagues say she sets a tone of warmth for visitors when they walk through the doors at Reagan Elementary.
“She is always ready for anything. She is calm, patient and understanding when a parent is not and takes time to make everyone feel welcome and heard. She can defuse most situations with her professionalism and kindness. Sheri is the safety officer, crisis worker, note manager and welcome wagon for Reagan, all while answering the phones, handing out bandages, making announcements, and handling Mr. Link! She does this all with a smile on her face and is cool as a cucumber. Sheri has worked at many different campuses and at different positions with our district. She has always been willing to go where needed, even if it wasn’t her first choice. Sheri adapts her schedule to help cover co-workers when they are sick or away. She is the first to help recognize special moments for staff and students and makes everyone feel special by remembering.”
Baker’s worked for KECSD for more than 20 years and often has parents ask for her specifically because “they have built a relationship with her.”
“She loves to build a connection with the students and always goes above and beyond to make people feel special.” Such is the case as she sends handwritten thank you notes to parents and students and knows the names of all of the UPS drivers stopping at the school.
“She is intentional in her efforts to go the extra mile to make our school a happier place each day.”
Baker was also described as reliable, detail-oriented, honest, caring, a team-player and someone you can always count on.
