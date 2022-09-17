The Kings County Office of Education held a community resource fair in the Civic Auditorium on Thursday to coincide with the start of the new school year, said KCOE employee Ruth McFarren.
"As the KCOE, we have a responsibility to provide resources to students and families across the county to help them succeed in their education and beyond," said McFarren's supervisor Lisa Rodriguez.
The Office of Education booked 70 resource providers, including various educational resources, medical and mental health resources, and social resources for special needs individuals.
Representatives from Fresno State, West Hills College Lemoore, and College of the Sequoias were in attendance, providing information about their educational programs.
Health organizations from throughout the county were on hand as well. Crossroads Pregnancy Center was there to inform the community about the options available to young expectant mothers unsure what to do about their pregnancy.
Links For Life, a breast cancer awareness organization, was also in attendance; they offer breast cancer diagnostics for under-insured men and women.
The Central Valley Resource Center, Autism Learning Partners, and Sensory Rock - a local Hanford resource - were in attendance to provide information about the services offered to help support families and students working with autistic individuals.
There were even community residents providing information about starting new hobbies like creating a home garden, with tips on growing various fruit, vegetables, and plants.
"The whole goal is to bring resources to the community," said Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow. "It was a stroke of genius to have it during the Thursday Night Market."
The Office of Education started planning for the event in the late spring. According to Rodriguez, it took approximately 75 hours and a dedicated staff of 20 employees to help bring it together.
For more information about the resources highlighted at the Fair, contact the Kings County Office of Education at 559-584-1441.