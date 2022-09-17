The Kings County Office of Education held a community resource fair in the Civic Auditorium on Thursday to coincide with the start of the new school year, said KCOE employee Ruth McFarren.

"As the KCOE, we have a responsibility to provide resources to students and families across the county to help them succeed in their education and beyond," said McFarren's supervisor Lisa Rodriguez.

The Office of Education booked 70 resource providers, including various educational resources, medical and mental health resources, and social resources for special needs individuals.

