KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Community Assistance Program’s annual food drive may be once a year, but according to organizers, the need families have for the donations lasts all year long.
The nonprofit is also now gearing up for three Christmas with Dignity events and could use volunteers and donations for that effort.
KCAPS Director Aida Rushing said they estimated the nonprofit has served 100,000 meals over the past five years. Since they help families in Kingsburg, London and Traver, the need won’t disappear any time soon.
“Our pantry has been the lowest it’s been in years. The need’s been increasing. We’re providing for three communities, but we can see there’s a lot of real need,” Rushing said. In the most recent year, she estimates 6,000 meals were provided.
The food drive that took place Nov. 20 is the biggest effort they make each year to collect food donations. Dozens of volunteers of all ages helped by either collecting the food items residents placed on their doorsteps, driving student runners throughout the neighborhoods or sorting the foods once they arrived.
Helping in the pantry, volunteer John Gomez said during the year the nonprofit goes through a lot of tuna, pasta, spaghetti sauce and pinto beans, both canned and in bags. Also, canned fruits such as peaches and mixed fruits. Such items are welcomed as donations throughout the year.
“We could use everything,” Rushing added stating that non-perishable items such as canned goods tuna, canned beans, canned soups, oil and pastas would be most useful.
“We are so thankful for the 100 plus volunteers that came out the night of the food drive and the ones before getting the bags labeled, and distributed to around 4,000 homes in town. It’s a huge event that takes this entire community and Kingsburg shows up!
"A huge thank you to all of those that took the time to fill a bag up and leave it at their front door or who dropped it off at KCAPS. There’s a need and with the help of our community, we meet it.”
Among the teens and drivers volunteering to pick up the bagged food donations throughout town were Darrel Stout, Logan VanGroningen, Reggie Gierke and Wayne Brandon. They were the first to return to the KCAPS building that night.
Stout said they just came in from the Shady Lane area. Helping in this effort helped him realize just how blessed his family is and said it was fun despite one bag breaking open.
“One of the bags broke so we had to pick up the food,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of this to help the community out and just have fun.”
Next up, the nonprofit sponsors three Christmas with Dignity toy stores where qualifying families shop for children’s presents at a minimal cost.
The first is Dec. 9 at KCAPS, the second is Dec. 11 at their Traver location and the third is Dec. 13 at their London location.
“We are still accepting donations of unwrapped, new toys and or monetary donations. And yes, if folks would like to help sort [the donated toys] starting this week, please call myself or Joann at 897-7961 for times to help.”
