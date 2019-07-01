{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – Although the start of school is weeks away, KCAPS is already planning ahead for its annual backpack drives and back-to-school clothing sales.

KCAPS Director Aida Rushing said in the past few years, they’ve given away close to 500 backpacks annually.

Local schools direct the non-profit as to which families would benefit the most. The local Salvation Army Unit helps underwrite some of the cost of the backpacks and school supplies, however local support is being sought.

“We are in need of some help on this project,” Rushing states in the monthly KCAP newsletter. “If you would like to donate school supplies, or good, heavy duty backpacks, please bring your donation to our office.”

The KCAPS office is at 1139 Draper St. Financial donations are accepted as well. Note in the memo line, “Backpacks of Hope,” Rushing said.

To prepare for back-to-school shopping, clothing donations are also being accepted.

“A new school year can be exciting for children, or something to dread. Appropriate clothing that fits well can help ease a child into a new classroom environment. It takes time to process donations and this year, we are lower than usual on our children’s clothing inventory.”

The back-to-school sale will be 5-7:30 p.m. July 25 at Kingsburg’s KCAPS, from 5-7:30 p.m. July 29 at London’s LCAPS and 5-7:30 p.m. July 31 at Traver’s TCAPS. Chilly Willy’s ice-cream truck will be on hand at the Kingsburg sale. There will also be free hot dogs and a bounce house. Shoppers from all walks of life are welcomed.

Details: 897-7961.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

