KCAPS offers aid, prayers during COVID outbreak

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Community Assistance Program’s Executive Director Aida Rushing sent out an urgent March newsletter to the community in the wake of a spike in the demand for food items as the coronavirus outbreak has halted work, closed some stores and created unprecedented hardships in the area.
Rushing said that during a normal year, the nonprofits distributes enough food to make approximately 20,000 meals but that they are currently giving out food at eight times their normal rate.
“Most of the people coming for food are not our regular clients. Most are expressing their fears, some are crying. We are praying with and for all,” she wrote. “If our food distribution rate continued at this pace, we would be distributing 160,000 meals this year. We do not expect that rate to continue, hopefully not beyond 45 days – but this is NOT going to be a normal year.”
Here’s more information from the newsletter:
KCAPs is currently delivering uncooked, emergency essential food to seniors, disabled and shut-ins. They are serving Park Kingsburg, Linmar Apartments, Marion Villa and some private residences. If you know of someone who is isolated and needs that help, have them call KCAPS.
What stories are we hearing from these first-time clients?
• They didn’t know there was going to be a food stampede and now they can’t find what they need.
• They didn’t have enough money to purchase food, or diapers, or formula at that time.
• Now their work hours are being cut, or they don’t have childcare, so they aren’t working.
• When something like this happens, people who are living paycheck to paycheck – or right on the edge – get pushed over that edge. Over the edge is a dark and frightening place to be.
KCAPS’ short-term needs are food, food, food! (Or money to buy it) If you have discovered that you got a little carried away purchasing food because perhaps no one in your house will really eat canned Ravioli, or you accidently purchased enough to feed a small army, please shake some loose and bring it to KCAPS. You may ask for a donation receipt, your food donation will be tax deductible.
Help by purchasing the following and bringing non-perishables directly to KCAPS. They are in need of:
• Canned food, rice, beans and pasta.
• Donation times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• If you need assistance, visit from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We just spent $4,732 to purchase 9,432 pounds of food. At our current rate of distribution that will last 10 days,” Rushing said. “Many in our community are stepping up and donating. People are dropping off checks and cash as well. Thank you, it helps tremendously!”
To donate online, visit www.kcaps.net. Select the ‘donations’ tab.
What’s ahead
“As this immediate crisis levels out, and we are confident that it will, we are going to be dealing with the trickledown effect. As this is being written, literally within the last hour, we have had four calls for rental assistance, and three people have told us that they have been laid off,” Rushing said.
She reasons that even though people will apply for unemployment and food stamps, “those systems aren’t known for their speed and efficiency. In the interim, it is our desire to help as best we can. For this moment, we will continue to concentrate primarily on food services.”
Rushing said she’s counting on churches, community service groups and residents to pull together and “extend some generosity that Kingsburg is known for if you know someone struggling with a place to live. We are a community of people that know how to get things done, and we ARE going to get through this and we are going to do it together.”
KCAPS has established a phone line to field calls from those who just need to talk and need comfort to deal with their stress at this time. The number is 207-3030. Call from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“Some who are coming in for food need more contact and someone to talk to. We are putting in a special phone line that people can call especially for that need.”
To volunteer for the phone line, call 897-7961.
“For our staff, we ask your prayers,” Rushing said. Their thrift stores are currently closed to protect the public and the staff. However, it’s those stores that cover 100 percent of their staff-related expenses. Workers are currently working in food services “and they are busy! We pray and intend to continue to keep all employed.”
Rushing projected into the future and asks residents to consider donating “lots of really good stuff to our stores, and that you then come inside and purchase something!”
Even though most are stressed now, she said it’s their hope in Jesus and teamwork that pulls KCAPs volunteers and workers together.
“We would like you to know that we are praying for you and that we are already relearning things that maybe we let slide. We are carefully not wasting food. We are connecting more with our neighbors either by phone or by standing on the sidewalk having a visit. We are spending more time thinking about what is the most important to us.
“In a society that is go, go, go – we are suddenly forced to slow down. Once you get over the shock – we hope you are able to take time to savor this time with your kids and spouse, even if they are driving you crazy.”
For any who are severely stressed Rushing said the KCAPs team would look into providing professional help and to “reach out to God in a lot of prayer. Whether you believe in Him, have walked away from him, or don’t think He is real – we want you to know that is where we are putting our hope. Jesus lived, breathed, walked on the earth and died on a cross for you. Put your hope in Him. If you want to and don’t know how, call one of our local churches. They will be more than willing to talk to you.”
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
