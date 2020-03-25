KCAPS offers aid, prayers during COVID outbreak

To volunteer for the phone line, call 897-7961.

“For our staff, we ask your prayers,” Rushing said. Their thrift stores are currently closed to protect the public and the staff. However, it’s those stores that cover 100 percent of their staff-related expenses. Workers are currently working in food services “and they are busy! We pray and intend to continue to keep all employed.”

Rushing projected into the future and asks residents to consider donating “lots of really good stuff to our stores, and that you then come inside and purchase something!”

Even though most are stressed now, she said it’s their hope in Jesus and teamwork that pulls KCAPs volunteers and workers together.

“We would like you to know that we are praying for you and that we are already relearning things that maybe we let slide. We are carefully not wasting food. We are connecting more with our neighbors either by phone or by standing on the sidewalk having a visit. We are spending more time thinking about what is the most important to us.

“In a society that is go, go, go – we are suddenly forced to slow down. Once you get over the shock – we hope you are able to take time to savor this time with your kids and spouse, even if they are driving you crazy.”

For any who are severely stressed Rushing said the KCAPs team would look into providing professional help and to “reach out to God in a lot of prayer. Whether you believe in Him, have walked away from him, or don’t think He is real – we want you to know that is where we are putting our hope. Jesus lived, breathed, walked on the earth and died on a cross for you. Put your hope in Him. If you want to and don’t know how, call one of our local churches. They will be more than willing to talk to you.”

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.