KINGSBURG – The annual KCAPS Thanksgiving Food Drive is taking place tonight from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20. The Kingsburg Community Assistance Programs and Services building is located at 1139 Draper St. Food donations will be accepted in person, or by having volunteers retrieve your donations in paper bags left on residences’ doorsteps. Volunteer sorters are also welcomed.

To volunteer, call KCAPS at 897-7961.

Commuters are asked to be aware of YoungLife youth who will be walking neighborhoods retrieving donations.

KCAPS Director Aida Rushing said in 2018, their non-profit provided approximately 20,195 meals and 4,039 were fed throughout the year. Various aids totaling $125,739 were also given to their clients this past year. This included emergency rent, utility and other types of cash aid.

“If your home has been skipped in the past, please donate,” Rushing said. “This is your year to participate. The food bags our clients receive typically feed a family for five days.”

