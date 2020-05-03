KCAPS accepting thrift store donations

They’ve delivered fresh produce in Traver, serving 150 families, and then also distributed food in London and Kingsburg.

“KCAPS sent out a desperate plea for help with food, money to purchase food, and for prayer. The response of this community has more than once caused staff members to break down in tears of humble gratitude,” Rushing said.

Along with emergency grants, the nonprofit also received donations from community members and local restaurants to fill the immediate need.

“There was a constant stream of cars delivering canned goods, toilet paper, cash and checks. Local restaurants and people with commercial accounts helped us get our hands on milk, eggs, rice, and beans while we established new channels of food supply.”

KCAPS has also worked with the Central California Food Bank to secure even more food goods and a local businessman donated steers to be processed into hamburger.

To meet spiritual needs, local pastors have prayed for community members as they came to accept food and went with volunteers to pray as they delivered food to shut-ins.

Also, Fresno County Rural Transit will help KCAPS deliver food to the most at-risk residents within the boundaries of Kingsburg.