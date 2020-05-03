KCAPS accepting thrift store donations

KINGSBURG – The reality of preventing the spread of the coronavirus has led to the closure of Kingsburg’s Community Assistance Programs and Services thrift stores.
KCAPS has been focused on meeting immediate food needs but is now accepting thrift store items again.
“The reality is that every single donation must be touched, multiple times,” KCAPS Director Aida Rushing wrote in the nonprofit’s April 2020 newsletter. “We initially thought that we would remain open to receive thrift store donations. [However,] we have no idea where the donations have come from, nor who may have been ill when they were dropped off.”
KCAPS operates three nonprofit thrift stores at its three locations and relies on the thrift store funds to defer operating costs.
When the COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place, the nonprofit focused on meeting community members’ food and spiritual needs, Rushing wrote.
They typically have nearly 120 visits to their food bank per month, with the heaviest demand in November through February. However, in the past 3 1/2 weeks, they’ve had 426 visits for food.
“Our early [food] distributions were smaller than normal, as we also were scrambling to find food,” Rushing said. “Even so, we estimate that we have given enough food in that time to make approximately 5,494 meals.”
They’ve delivered fresh produce in Traver, serving 150 families, and then also distributed food in London and Kingsburg.
“KCAPS sent out a desperate plea for help with food, money to purchase food, and for prayer. The response of this community has more than once caused staff members to break down in tears of humble gratitude,” Rushing said.
Along with emergency grants, the nonprofit also received donations from community members and local restaurants to fill the immediate need.
“There was a constant stream of cars delivering canned goods, toilet paper, cash and checks. Local restaurants and people with commercial accounts helped us get our hands on milk, eggs, rice, and beans while we established new channels of food supply.”
KCAPS has also worked with the Central California Food Bank to secure even more food goods and a local businessman donated steers to be processed into hamburger.
To meet spiritual needs, local pastors have prayed for community members as they came to accept food and went with volunteers to pray as they delivered food to shut-ins.
Also, Fresno County Rural Transit will help KCAPS deliver food to the most at-risk residents within the boundaries of Kingsburg.
“People [were] coming to us in tears with no food, no money and now, no job. They were frightened that they, or their loved ones, were in imminent danger of dying. We will remember watching the hand of God working through the people of Kingsburg,” Rushing said of the community’s support.
With the shelter-in-place orders keeping people home, those who have been cleaning out their closets are eager to make donations. KCAPS has also been receiving calls about whether the thrift stores are opened. While those stores are not yet open, plans are underway to open them at some point.
“The stores make a huge amount of money for us and we are going to need your household donation when we open. Please save your good stuff for us,” Rushing wrote.
KCAPS is now ready to accept donations. On May 4, they started accepting certain items from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. KCAPS is closed on Fridays.
“Be gentle with us friends. The processing of donations looks really different,” Rushing said.
They’re taking precautions to ensure the staff’s safety and allowing donated items to sit in isolation before being sorted.
“That means we will have limited bins until we go through them.”
Signs are posted in the back of the store explaining what they can and cannot accept. Once their bins are full, donors will be asked to return another day. At this time, no large items such as appliances or furniture can be accepted.
Rushing asked that broken, dirty and fur-covered items not be donated.
What they are seeking is smaller furniture in really good shape, clothing, shoes, children’s games and toys, books, pots, pans, cutlery, knick-knacks, decorative items and lamps with good shades attached.
Rushing added that while the current coronavirus is creating once-in-a-lifetime crisis, what KCAPS staff will focus on is how the community has stepped up to meet the need.
“We will remember the constant stream of wonderful people donating. We will remember the widow we know is barely making it financially coming to our door with a cash donation to help someone else in need. We will remember that as a staff, we have been allowed to serve in this ministry, during this extraordinary time.”
