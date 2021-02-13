KC Spotlight: Todd Barlow

How did you get started in your career?

How I got started might not be as important as why I got started. I've always thought that if people want to affect positive change in the world, the key is to start on a small scale. Teachers are given that opportunity with their students every school day. The difference a teacher can make in the life of a student is astounding. That's why I started. How was a matter of college courses, paperwork, tests and all the work one has to do to become a teacher in California. I was in the classroom for eleven years and for most of that time, never considered becoming an administrator. I had some good mentors who showed me that being an administrator was all about helping others. At that point I was in.

What are your primary responsibilities at Kings County Office of Education?

Like everyone in education. This role is all about the students we serve. What that often looks like, from my viewpoint, is supporting my amazing colleagues here at KCOE, because the people I have the honor to work with are tasked with supporting the 13 independent districts in the county. I often say that having a well-run county office of education is the best thing we can do to support our districts — and we provide a lot of support. Our services range from business, payroll, and human resources to an educational services department with a vision of helping teaching improve classroom instruction. We operate special education programs for the most fragile students and early childhood education programs on behalf of the districts. We are also the internet service provider for all the public schools in the county.