KC Spotlight: Nate Ferrier

How did you get started in your career?

I began my career as a reserve with the Farmersville Police Department and shortly thereafter attended the COS Police Academy. Kings County Sheriff’s Office recruited the cadets during the academy and I applied and tested with them. Apparently, I did well and was given a second interview a few weeks later. A few days after the second interview, then-Commander Allen McClain called and offered me a job. Of course, I said yes! I started on Dec. 21, 1999 after being sworn in by Sheriff Ken Marvin and did a week of orientation. My first night of patrol was on December 27, 1999 which was the day we lost Deputy Allen Sharra in a line of duty traffic accident. It was a day I will never forget! In 2019, I had the honor of working with Sheriff David Robinson and Assemblymember Rudy Salas in having a portion of Highway 41 dedicated to Allen. The dedication ceremony took place in December 2019.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

This is a difficult question because it really depends on the different stages of my career. Early in my career I enjoyed working a beat on patrol and it was during a time when there was real punishment for criminal activity. It was rewarding to arrest those who choose to commit crimes and make a positive impact on the community. Keeping the crime rate low and protecting law-abiding citizens was gratifying.

I also enjoyed being a training officer. I had the opportunity to train many new deputy sheriffs and watched them advance in their careers.