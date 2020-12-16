KC Spotlight: Nate Ferrier

How did you get started in your career?
I began my career as a reserve with the Farmersville Police Department and shortly thereafter attended the COS Police Academy. Kings County Sheriff’s Office recruited the cadets during the academy and I applied and tested with them. Apparently, I did well and was given a second interview a few weeks later. A few days after the second interview, then-Commander Allen McClain called and offered me a job. Of course, I said yes! I started on Dec. 21, 1999 after being sworn in by Sheriff Ken Marvin and did a week of orientation. My first night of patrol was on December 27, 1999 which was the day we lost Deputy Allen Sharra in a line of duty traffic accident. It was a day I will never forget! In 2019, I had the honor of working with Sheriff David Robinson and Assemblymember Rudy Salas in having a portion of Highway 41 dedicated to Allen. The dedication ceremony took place in December 2019.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
This is a difficult question because it really depends on the different stages of my career. Early in my career I enjoyed working a beat on patrol and it was during a time when there was real punishment for criminal activity. It was rewarding to arrest those who choose to commit crimes and make a positive impact on the community. Keeping the crime rate low and protecting law-abiding citizens was gratifying.
I also enjoyed being a training officer. I had the opportunity to train many new deputy sheriffs and watched them advance in their careers.
During my assignment as a Rural Crimes detective, I enjoyed investigating complex cases which required search warrants and in-depth reports.
More recently I have enjoyed being a senior deputy assigned as the court liaison. In 2018, I was elected as president of the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. I have immensely enjoyed this role and it has provided the opportunity to expand the KCDSA in ways I never imagined. I have been able to build meaningful relationships with members of the public and many of our elected officials both at the local and state level. The KCDSA has expanded my organizational and leadership skills and has taught me to interact with all types of people. We started the KCDSA social media platform which has allowed us to expand the message of the KCDSA and its members. Having the privilege to lead the KCDSA is incredibly rewarding.
In March of 2020 I was assigned as a public information officer and asked to assist in the Sheriff’s Office social media platforms. Social media has created an opportunity to take the message of the Sheriff’s Office to the public more easily. Additionally, it has allowed the public a new way to interact with the Sheriff’s Office which has produced a deeper relationship between us and the community.
This year has been particularly difficult for law enforcement. However, our Kings County community has been overwhelmingly supportive and has blessed our deputies with many gifts of food and encouragement. I love this part of my job!
What kind of impact do you think law enforcement has on the community?
The impact made by law enforcement within our community is extensive. First and foremost is our responsibility to protect our communities from people who would choose to inflict harm. However, law enforcement is much more than arresting bad guys, taking a police report and actively patrolling our Kings County community. Law enforcement is woven into the fabric of society and without us, society suffers.
The Sheriff’s Office has numerous divisions and departments that deeply impact all areas of our community. Such as the Kings County Jail, Dispatch Center, Coroner/Public Administrators Office, Animal Control, Records, Civil Division, Patrol, School Resource Officers, Detectives, Rural Crimes Unit, Major Crimes Unit, SWAT, Bailiff/Court Services, Administration, Mounted Enforcement Unit, Air Support Unit, SAL Program, Explorer Post and Finger Printing/Live Scan Services. This list alone details the far reaching impact the Sheriff’s Office has in our local community. In addition, we participate in numerous community events and hold yearly toy drives for needy children. It is clear law enforcement is an integral part of our society.
What advice do you have for someone entering the field?
Law enforcement is a hard job that has been made more difficult over the past decade by laws that benefit criminals. This career is certainly not for most people, however it can still be extremely rewarding even in these troubling times. It is a long career so take your time and enjoy every moment. Remember to put your family first and do not allow the job to consume you.
What is something most people don't know about you?
I love old historic signs and old movies from days gone by!
What is the most valuable lesson you've learned?
Do not always say what you are thinking and pick your battles. The words you say can get you into a lot of trouble but can also be uplifting and helpful to folks. Choose your words wisely.
Random question generator: What is your favorite piece of technology that you own?
My teenage son tells me it should be my iPhone which contains the A13 Bionic chip. He explained it in far greater detail but it was way over my head.
For future Kings County Spotlight suggestions, email the reporter at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
