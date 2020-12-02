KC Spotlight: Mark Daniel

How did you get started in your career?

I did not really have any other choice — after my quest to become a major league baseball player — because all four of my parents worked in the newspaper industry. Dad was vice president of Scripps League Newspaper, Mom was a columnist, stepdad was a sports editor and stepmom worked in circulation. Over the years, my family has over 60 years' experience with the Sentinel.

How has the industry changed since you started?

Much more automated, which I do not like. A majority of business is done via email, fax, text, etc. instead of face-to face-contact, which I always have preferred. The print product has given way to online platforms and social media has taken over as the place to go for instant news (whether or not it is accurate).

Why do you think local journalism is important for the community?

If we are doing what we are supposed to do, we serve as they eyes and ears of the community and create history every day.

Looking back on your career, what are you most proud of?

In 1988, I was honored with the Gordon Phillips Award from then International Newspaper Promotion Association to enhance my career. I spent a week in Washington, D.C., at the American Press Institute training and learned more in that week that I had in the previous 11 years regarding the industry.

What is the most valuable lesson you've learned?

Never get too high or too low because things can change in a heartbeat, and that life is very precious. My liver transplant in 1996 really opened my eyes to what is important.