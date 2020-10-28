KC Spotlight: Lance Lippincott

What is your professional background?

After law school, I spent five years with a boutique law firm in Merced, Cyril Lawrence, Inc. My mentor and the managing partner provided me with a significant amount of experience in foreign investment, contract law, litigation, probate law, and corporate law. After I was married, I took a job with Merced County’s Department of Workforce Investment, before accepting this position with Kings County.

What are your primary responsibilities at the Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation?

My primary responsibilities with the Job Training Office and the Kings County Economic Development Corporation are to attract businesses to Kings County, and assist with retention and expansion efforts of existing and new businesses. I am very fortunate to work with a highly skilled and energetic team that has undertaken several innovative projects over the last two years. These projects have provided thousands of dollars in incentives and subsidies to businesses to assist with their operations.

What kind of impact do you think the JTO and EDC have on the community?

JTO and the EDC fulfill vital roles as partners in the efforts to connect businesses with job seekers. The One Stop Job Center logs an average of 20,000 visits from job seekers and businesses each year seeking support. However, JTO and the EDC would not be able to operate without the holistic efforts from partner organizations in education, government and private industry.