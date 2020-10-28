KC Spotlight: Lance Lippincott

What is your professional background?
After law school, I spent five years with a boutique law firm in Merced, Cyril Lawrence, Inc. My mentor and the managing partner provided me with a significant amount of experience in foreign investment, contract law, litigation, probate law, and corporate law. After I was married, I took a job with Merced County’s Department of Workforce Investment, before accepting this position with Kings County.
What are your primary responsibilities at the Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation?
My primary responsibilities with the Job Training Office and the Kings County Economic Development Corporation are to attract businesses to Kings County, and assist with retention and expansion efforts of existing and new businesses. I am very fortunate to work with a highly skilled and energetic team that has undertaken several innovative projects over the last two years. These projects have provided thousands of dollars in incentives and subsidies to businesses to assist with their operations.
What kind of impact do you think the JTO and EDC have on the community?
JTO and the EDC fulfill vital roles as partners in the efforts to connect businesses with job seekers. The One Stop Job Center logs an average of 20,000 visits from job seekers and businesses each year seeking support. However, JTO and the EDC would not be able to operate without the holistic efforts from partner organizations in education, government and private industry.
What do you like to do outside of work?
I love to be outdoors, either hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding or working at my parents’ ranch, the Circle L5. When my wife and I were still dating, it was not abnormal for us to have a date vaccinating or processing cattle.
What's something most people don't know about you?
I read quite a bit, usually two to three books a week. The advent of the Amazon Kindle was something my wife was most happy for, since my book collection was getting out of control. My favorite book growing up (wore out two copies) was "Rifles for Watie."
Where’s your favorite local place to eat?
This is a tough one to answer, there are a ton of great places to eat in Kings County. It is incredible at how many different cuisines there are, from Thai and Salvadorian, to Mexican and Italian.
Random question generator: What is your favorite childhood memory?
Weirdly enough, one of my favorite childhood memories growing up was building fence with my brothers and my parents. I wasn’t the most enthusiastic about it at the time, and the pay was horrible (we weren’t paid), but I would not trade the hours spent working with family for anything.
For future Kings County Spotlight suggestions, email the reporter at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!