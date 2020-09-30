KC Spotlight: Karl Anderson

How did you get started in your career?
I was attracted to law enforcement growing up. I love helping others and problem solving. My uncle and step father were both police officers. Over the years talking with them about the career and what they did it really excited me. I worked for a sporting goods store at the time. I saved up some money quit my job and started the Police Academy.
I was very fortunate to also have the support of our local credit union FAST. About half way through the police academy I realized, I did not have the financial resources to finish the police academy. FAST supported my change in career by providing a signature loan to fill the gap in the money I needed to make it through the police academy. Without my family’s support and FAST Credit Union I would have never graduated the police academy.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
The people and the ability to serve others. I love our community and the relationships I have developed over the years. I love being out in our community and talking with people I have met through work by my volunteering in our community. I love finding new ways to serve or make the life of Hanford residents better.
Then I also love the people I work with. Surrounding yourself with service orientated people who have the same purpose to serve and help their community is very rewarding.
What kind of impact do you think law enforcement has on the community?
Law enforcement has a great impact on our community. We are the problem solvers in our community and an access point for every person who lives in Hanford to get guidance and help. Regardless if it is a criminal matter or not. We are able to guide residents to the agency they need if it something we cannot accomplish or do not provide the service for.
I am also very proud of our School Resource Officer Program. We are able to build relationship with all students who will be the future of Hanford. Developing the trust and relationships has been a great success for us and the school district we serve.
What advice would you have for someone entering the field?
Make the right decision for the right reasons. You will have a long career if you serve with honesty and integrity. The relationships you build in your community last a lifetime. You will determine what those relationships look like by how you treat others. Then work hard, it pays off.
What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned?
One of the most valuable lessons I have learned and I rely on daily is “Always listen to the options of others — only the foolish believe themselves to be sufficient in all regards. A good idea is a good idea, regardless of whether or not you came up with it. Don’t let your ego get the better of you; if someone has great advice to give; take it.”
What things are you passionate about?
That is easy, my family and my community. I have a wonderful wife and four amazing kids. I have been in law enforcement for almost 23 years serving locally. I have the honor to give back to my community that has taken care of me. I try to find every opportunity to find new ways to give back to my community.
One way I do this now is through serving on the Hanford High School Board. I have served two terms or eight years and I am running for re-election right now for my third. I have found this additional way to serve very rewarding and enjoy being a part of an organization that cares so much about our children’s education.
Then I am also active in the Hanford Rotary Club. It is a great organization that gives back to the community and humanitarian needs around the world. The Rotary club of Hanford’s membership represents a broad cross section of our community who all want to give back and help not only locally but around the world.
Random question generator: If you were stranded on a desert island, what three things would you want to have with you?
That’s easy, a 5th wheel trailer, a cell phone and a lot of water.
