KC Spotlight: Karl Anderson

How did you get started in your career?

I was attracted to law enforcement growing up. I love helping others and problem solving. My uncle and step father were both police officers. Over the years talking with them about the career and what they did it really excited me. I worked for a sporting goods store at the time. I saved up some money quit my job and started the Police Academy.

I was very fortunate to also have the support of our local credit union FAST. About half way through the police academy I realized, I did not have the financial resources to finish the police academy. FAST supported my change in career by providing a signature loan to fill the gap in the money I needed to make it through the police academy. Without my family’s support and FAST Credit Union I would have never graduated the police academy.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The people and the ability to serve others. I love our community and the relationships I have developed over the years. I love being out in our community and talking with people I have met through work by my volunteering in our community. I love finding new ways to serve or make the life of Hanford residents better.

Then I also love the people I work with. Surrounding yourself with service orientated people who have the same purpose to serve and help their community is very rewarding.

What kind of impact do you think law enforcement has on the community?

Law enforcement has a great impact on our community. We are the problem solvers in our community and an access point for every person who lives in Hanford to get guidance and help. Regardless if it is a criminal matter or not. We are able to guide residents to the agency they need if it something we cannot accomplish or do not provide the service for.