KC Spotlight: Gary Cramer

How did you get started in your career?

As a kid I always admired police officers and often thought about the possibility of a career in law enforcement. I didn’t come from a law enforcement family and really had no idea how to become a police officer. One day I realized a former neighbor, who was a few years older than me and who I always looked up to, became a police officer in my hometown of Clovis. At that point I was determined to become a police officer and set out to make that happen. I attended the extended police academy through Fresno City College, while continuing to work full time, and graduated first in my class. After graduation I was offered a police officer position by the Lemoore Police Department, where I spent the first 12 years of my career before accepting my current position with the Corcoran Police Department in 2007.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Like so many others in my profession, I was attracted to law enforcement because of the ability to have a positive impact on the lives of others. There is no greater feeling than knowing that your actions brought comfort, peace, healing or a sense of justice to a victim or mourning family member. To know that every day you have an opportunity to make your community a better place to live and work is very rewarding and humbling. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have had over the last 26 years to serve our community.

What would surprise people to know about your job?