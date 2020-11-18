KC Spotlight: Gary Cramer

How did you get started in your career?
As a kid I always admired police officers and often thought about the possibility of a career in law enforcement. I didn’t come from a law enforcement family and really had no idea how to become a police officer. One day I realized a former neighbor, who was a few years older than me and who I always looked up to, became a police officer in my hometown of Clovis. At that point I was determined to become a police officer and set out to make that happen. I attended the extended police academy through Fresno City College, while continuing to work full time, and graduated first in my class. After graduation I was offered a police officer position by the Lemoore Police Department, where I spent the first 12 years of my career before accepting my current position with the Corcoran Police Department in 2007.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
Like so many others in my profession, I was attracted to law enforcement because of the ability to have a positive impact on the lives of others. There is no greater feeling than knowing that your actions brought comfort, peace, healing or a sense of justice to a victim or mourning family member. To know that every day you have an opportunity to make your community a better place to live and work is very rewarding and humbling. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have had over the last 26 years to serve our community.
What would surprise people to know about your job?
Not all cops eat doughnuts! OK, maybe they do, but they don’t spend all of their time investigating crime. In fact, criminal activity is only one part of a police officer’s job. In reality, an officer spends a large portion of their time helping members of the community through times of crisis, which include mental health issues, addiction issues, family disturbance issues, tragic loss of a loved one, etc. Police officers often work with members of our community during their most dire and trying times. They must learn to be good communicators and how to utilize various resources available to them in order to help community members navigate through the difficult situations life throws at them.
What advice would you have for someone entering the field?
Make sure you are entering this profession for the right reason. If you are looking for personal accolades, this is not the profession for you. If you are looking for intrinsic rewards and can be self-motivated by knowing you are making a positive difference, then this is the profession for you. I believe there is no more rewarding career than law enforcement, but it isn’t an easy undertaking. All of the hard work and personal satisfaction will far outweigh the difficult times if you maintain a positive attitude and focus on the purpose of our profession. Always remember that everyone you come into contact with is a son, daughter, mother, father, sister, brother, etc. and you should treat them the way you would want your family members treated. If you always remember the “Golden Rule” you will have a long and successful career in law enforcement.
What do you like to do outside of work?
I like to spend time with my family and friends. We all know life is all too short and it is about making memories with those that you love. We enjoy travelling and having new experiences together that we will never forget.
Who is one of your heroes and why?
My wife is my hero! She has been there for me and our family for the past 29 years. Although I try to leave work at work, there are times it comes home with me. She has always been there to support me and to keep me balanced. She has maintained her own demanding professional career, while supporting my career and caring for our family. I owe her a great debt of gratitude that I know I don’t express frequently enough.
For future Kings County Spotlight suggestions, email the reporter at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!