KC Spotlight: Derek Saldana
KC Spotlight: Derek Saldana

Derek Saldana

Derek Saldana, public information officer, California Highway Patrol Hanford Office.

 Contributed

How did you get started in your career?

I was in the Navy for eight years and while being stationed at NAS Lemoore my last three years as Military Police, I had numerous contacts with CHP officers who talked to me about joining the CHP.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What I loved most about my job was working auto-theft while assigned to the Fresno CHP Office and then the H.E.A.T. Task Force. Now as the Public Information Officer in Hanford, I really enjoy meeting new people every day in the community and working with the youth at high schools and with our CHP Explorer Program.

What would surprise people to know about your job?

I think it would surprise a lot of people if they just knew how much CHP really does and the opportunities to do so many different things within the CHP. For example:

  • Patrol
  • Bicycle
  • Motors
  • Horseback
  • SWAT
  • K-9 handler
  • Dignitary protection
  • Drug expert
  • Gang Task Force
  • Auto-Theft Task Force
  • Investigative Unit
  • Air operations
  • Paramedics
  • Multiple special duty positions like Evidence Officer, Public Information Officer, Accident Investigation Review Officer and many more

What advice would you have for someone entering the field?

My advice for someone applying with the CHP is not to give up. It’s a long process but very rewarding.

What do you like to do outside of work?

Outside of work I enjoy working out in my home gym.

Random question generator: What destination is at the top of your list to visit?

Being in the Navy I had the opportunity to travel the world. However, I would love to visit Boston.

For future Kings County Spotlight suggestions, email the reporter at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Quick facts

Occupation: I am the Public Information Officer for the Hanford California Highway Patrol Office. I have been with the CHP for 19 years. First assigned to Coalinga CHP Office, then Fresno CHP Office, then the H.E.A.T. Task Force in Fresno and now at the Hanford CHP Office.

Hometown: Born and raised in Fresno, CA

Age: 46 years old

Education: Bullard High School graduate and a little West Hills College in Lemoore

