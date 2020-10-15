KC Spotlight: Derek Saldana

How did you get started in your career?

I was in the Navy for eight years and while being stationed at NAS Lemoore my last three years as Military Police, I had numerous contacts with CHP officers who talked to me about joining the CHP.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What I loved most about my job was working auto-theft while assigned to the Fresno CHP Office and then the H.E.A.T. Task Force. Now as the Public Information Officer in Hanford, I really enjoy meeting new people every day in the community and working with the youth at high schools and with our CHP Explorer Program.

What would surprise people to know about your job?

I think it would surprise a lot of people if they just knew how much CHP really does and the opportunities to do so many different things within the CHP. For example:

Patrol

Bicycle

Motors

Horseback

SWAT

K-9 handler

Dignitary protection

Drug expert

Gang Task Force

Auto-Theft Task Force

Investigative Unit

Air operations

Paramedics

Multiple special duty positions like Evidence Officer, Public Information Officer, Accident Investigation Review Officer and many more

What advice would you have for someone entering the field?

My advice for someone applying with the CHP is not to give up. It’s a long process but very rewarding.

What do you like to do outside of work?