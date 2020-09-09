KC Spotlight: Capt. Maggie Ochoa

How did you get started in you career?

I started as a police explorer when I was 14 years old in south Monterey County, where I grew up. I developed my interest in law enforcement, I was hired at the age of 21, as reserve officer for King City Police Department. In 1997 I applied and was accepted at the Tulare Kings Police Academy. While holding down four jobs simultaneously I was able to pay for my tuition and successfully graduated the academy. In 1998 I was hired as a full time officer with Lemoore Police Department, where I have had the honor of serving since being hired.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The opportunity to serve the community and the people of the community that I have grown to love.

What would surprise people to know about your job?

The police officers that serve their communities are vested in their community and are more than just the uniform presence that people are accustomed to seeing. We are as human as everyone else but we have taken an oath of service to others. We are not just a uniform, or a uniformed person that you see in a police car, we are foster parents, little league coaches, PTA members, community service group members, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters.

What advice would you have for someone entering the field?

Finish your education. Don't forget where you came from. Be true to yourself. Don't lose sight of your "why," why you chose this profession.