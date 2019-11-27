{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg 4-H reporter Jack Hambleton reported some additional results from the Big Fresno Fair for the club’s President Kaydyn Kazanjian, 13. 

Kazanjian is an eighth-grader at Clay Elementary. She not only showed a Hampshire pig named Giuseppe as part of the Kingsburg Swine Club, but she also entered three items in the junior exhibits earning first-place ribbons and a Best of Show award. Here are her results:

  • Canned, homegrown pickled Italian peppers: 1st place ribbon. 
  • Handmade travel T-shirt quilt: 1st place ribbon.
  • Handmade, up-cycled overalls: Best of Show award plaque. 

Jack Hambleton is the Kingsburg 4-H reporter.

