FRESNO – Kaiser Permanente Fresno is giving $30,000 in grants to community-based organizations that provide holiday meals to needy families in Fresno and Madera counties.
“We know some families in our community struggle during the holidays. We want to provide support so they have access to healthy meals,” Kaiser Permanente Fresno Senior Vice President and Area Manager Wade Nogy said. “We hope these food donations will make it easier for families to enjoy the holidays this season.”
The grants include:
$10,000 to Madera Food Bank for 2,000 meal boxes
$5,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno for meal boxes to serve 178 families
$5,000 to Central California Food Bank, which will be used to support a portion of the cost to provide 5,000 meal boxes to families
$5,000 to the Salvation Army to feed 600 families with five to seven meals
$5,000 to the Poverello House to serve about 4,000 meals
