CENTRAL VALLEY – Jacklyn Jump, DNP, FNP-C, will now be caring for patients at three Adventist Health Medical Office locations in Selma, Fowler and Dinuba.
Jump recently completed specialized training in urological conditions and specializes in stone disease, erectile dysfunction, urologic cancer, prostate disease, incontinence and other disorders.
Jump earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Southern California University DNP Consortium, and completed her master’s degree in nursing, family nurse practice at California State University, Fresno. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (FNP-C) and is fluent in both English and Korean.
Inspired by the nurses who helped her and her family during the difficult birth of her daughter, Jump decided to pursue a nursing career in order to be able to give back to others in the same way.
With a focus on education, Jump enjoys partnering with her patients to help them better understand their conditions and options for treatment.
“Many patients are afraid to ask questions or are too embarrassed,” she said. “My goal is to help make them more comfortable to ask the necessary questions and break down the information in a way that is easily understandable.”
