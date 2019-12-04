KINGSBURG – When Svensk Butik owner June Hess first opened her Swedish gift shop 34 years ago the day after Thanksgiving, she realized it didn’t look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Kingsburg.
“People were coming and trying to decide whether to go to Solvang or Kingsburg. They thought Kingsburg would be all sparkly, but back then there was no indication that Christmas was coming,” Hess said. “We decided we’d do a tree lighting.”
She and Florine Jacobson, who owned True Value Hardware then, decided to start the tradition of Julgransfest, which translated means ‘Christmas tree celebration.’
“We said, if we’re the only two people walking down the street singing carols, we’re going to do it. It worked and it’s always been rain or shine,” she said.
This year’s Nov. 29 event marked the 32nd Julgransfest. It may have started off small but now draws visitors from around the state. The event included the traditional caroling lead by Amanda Manuszak from Memorial Park down Draper Street, and the lighting of Kingsburg’s Christmas tree.
Swedish Festival Queen Jasmine Gallardo greeted the crowd and then Santa was welcomed as Kingsburg High’s Dickens Carolers sang, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
The traditional Swedish ring dances took place and hot cocoa and cookies were shared with visitors in front of Svensk Butik.
Hess said having the tradition continue for so long is “really a neat feeling. People come from other towns because they say it’s so charming. They say they’d never have this in their town. It’s so simple. We think of it as our town family, but it always amazes us that people come from different towns.”
Santa (Dean Youngblood) said he enjoys seeing the hope and joy of the season in visitors’ faces, especially the children who share their wish lists with him in the Santa hut on Draper Street.
“I enjoy seeing the children’s faces light up as I ask them what they want. They’re sharing their hearts.”
Despite the hustle bustle of the holiday season, Santa said he hopes residents keep those in need in mind all year long and the reason behind the holiday in mind, as well.
“There’s always people who have less than what we do, always people in need so if we see that, give. It not only blesses them, but it blesses the giver. We need to understand that. It may take something out of our pocket, but it makes someone’s day and it gives them hope,” he said. “That’s why Christ came to this earth: to give hope to the world. I see the happiness, the giving of gifts and there’s also the desire for gifts. Many people don’t have that around the world. We need to count our blessings that we do have an opportunity to give.”
