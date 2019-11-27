{{featured_button_text}}
Julgransfest: Nov. 29

Kingsburg High’s Dickens Carolers are shown at the 2018 Julgransfest. The Kingsburg tradition of caroling down Draper Street, performing Swedish dances around the City’s Christmas tree and sipping hot cocoa is a long-standing local tradition created by June Hess to help the community get into the holiday spirit.

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

KINGSBURG – Julgransfest will kick off the holiday season in Kingsburg with caroling, lighting of the City’s Christmas tree, ring dances, pictures with Santa and hot drinks at Svensk Butik. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 29.

June Hess is credited with starting the local tradition more than three decades ago to help the community and local businesses get into the holiday spirit.

Kingsburg High’s Dickens Carolers traditionally lead carolers as participants promenade down Draper Street to the Christmas tree.

More Kingsburg traditions continue with the annual Santa Lucia Celebration that takes place Saturday, Dec. 7. The Santa Lucia pageant takes place in local restaurants from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Arts, crafts and baked goods will be available for purchase on Draper St. from 10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. The Cancer Volunteers annual $10 chicken dinner is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingsburg Community Church, at Ellis and Smith streets. The Gingerbread House Contest exhibit is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. The Festival of Lights Parade on Draper Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

