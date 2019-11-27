KINGSBURG – Julgransfest will kick off the holiday season in Kingsburg with caroling, lighting of the City’s Christmas tree, ring dances, pictures with Santa and hot drinks at Svensk Butik. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 29.
June Hess is credited with starting the local tradition more than three decades ago to help the community and local businesses get into the holiday spirit.
You have free articles remaining.
Kingsburg High’s Dickens Carolers traditionally lead carolers as participants promenade down Draper Street to the Christmas tree.
More Kingsburg traditions continue with the annual Santa Lucia Celebration that takes place Saturday, Dec. 7. The Santa Lucia pageant takes place in local restaurants from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Arts, crafts and baked goods will be available for purchase on Draper St. from 10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. The Cancer Volunteers annual $10 chicken dinner is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingsburg Community Church, at Ellis and Smith streets. The Gingerbread House Contest exhibit is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. The Festival of Lights Parade on Draper Street kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.