SELMA – Public input will be taken at the Sept. 3 and Sept. 16 Selma City Council meetings on potential maps that will determine future district elections. A final map will be posted Sept. 30 and then voted on Oct. 7.
Meetings start at 6 p.m. and take place in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 1710 Tucker St.
The discussion is Item 2 on the upcoming agenda posted on the City’s website at http://www.cityofselma.com/council/meetings.htm.
The agenda states the City must comply with state and federal criteria in creating these maps such as:
- Nearly equal population.
- Complies with Federal Voting Rights Act and not drawn with race as the predominate factor.
National Demographics Corporation is recommending:
- Each district consist of contiguous territory in as compact a form as possible.
- Each district respect communities of interest: School and park-connected neighborhoods, etc.
- Each district’s borders follow visible natural and man-made features, such as highways, canals, etc.
- Each district “respect previous choices of voters by avoiding creation of head-to-head contests between Council members previously elected by voters, insofar as this does not conflict with federal or state law.”
The sequencing of elections will be decided as well. The current maps propose that Councilmembers Jim Avalos, Louis Franco and Scott Robertson's districts come up for election in 2020 while Councilmembers John Trujillo and Sarah Guerra come up for election in 2022.
Of the three maps created by the professional demographers:
Purple: Keeps current members in separate districts, tries to be reasonably compact, follows major roads.
Olive: Follows Council’s interest in seeing a map with multiple barrio and west side representatives.
Tan: Only one barrio representative, but has two west side representatives; adds second representative for Downtown.
The released proposed maps are already drawing criticism by residents since current Council members all live in the northeast portion of town, as demonstrated in the maps labeled ‘olive,’ ‘tan’ and ‘purple.’
See the agenda for demographic profiles for each proposed map.
Residents submitted eight more maps, however none of those are population balanced, which is a legal requirement for the maps.
The goal is to have 4,744 people in each district, with less than a 10 percent difference between the highest and lowest population figures.
What’s next
- Sept. 3 and Sept. 16: Maps discussed, revised and election sequencing discussed.
- Sept. 30: Final map posted seven days prior to its adoption.
- Oct. 7: The final hearing and map adoption.
- 2020, 2021: Census taken and once new data is released, districts will be adjusted accordingly.
