Inmate tests positive after release from jail

FRESNO – On April 16, the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) identified and located an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 but was released from the Fresno County jail before their results were presented to them.

This individual has been quarantined and is cooperating with the FCDPH’s investigation.

The FCDPH is working closely with partner agencies to safeguard the public’s health. While we are unable to comment on any ongoing cases or specific actions being taken, at this time, we are able to reassure our community that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that COVID-infected individuals are isolated per the health officer’s direction, and in alignment with state and local guidance for infection control.

County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said he realizes the pandemic is causing a great deal of concern and reminds the public that the best prevention against the spread of COVID-19 is “to maintain physical distance, use masks in public outings and wash hands and surfaces frequently.”

More updates about this situation and other important developments related to COVID-19 in Fresno County will be available during the FCDPH’s Friday 4 p.m. media briefing.

Updated COVID-19 case numbers are included below: