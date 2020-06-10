Independence Fireworks show cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – The annual Independence Day Fireworks Show has been cancelled in light of stay-at-home orders issued by the State of California, Selma Recreation and Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner and Selma District Chamber of Commerce Director Bob Allen said in a June 2 joint press release.

Both the City and Chamber are following guidelines issued by the State and Fresno County’s Department of Public Health in making the decision.

Large, outdoor events fall under the Phase 4 of the State’s economic recovery plan. The State is still in Phase 2, although some activities and business is being permitted with certain distancing guidelines in place.

“We look forward to hosting the event in 2021,” the organizers said in the release. Typically the show is July 3 and takes place at Selma High’s Staley Stadium. In 2019, the stadium was under reconstruction so the audience sat on a practice field immediately south of the track.

Although there will not be a large city-wide event this year, there will be a number of non-profits, youth groups and churches that will still sell fireworks at their stands this summer.

Residents may purchase fireworks the week leading up to July 4.

The City of Selma’s Public Safety Departments will continue to educate and enforce the importance of the non-use of illegal fireworks.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.