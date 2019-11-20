{{featured_button_text}}
Hurtado: Baby formula drive

State Senator Melissa Hurtado has kicked off the inaugural 2019 Hurtado Holiday Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive that ends Dec. 4. There are three drop-off locations in Selma.

 Contributed

SELMA – State Senator Melissa Hurtado has partnered with Central California Food Bank and the California Association of Food Banks to kick off the inaugural 2019 Hurtado Holiday Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive.

The 2019 Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive began Nov. 13 and ends Dec. 4. Items needed include baby formula as well as monetary donations made to Central California Food Bank.

“I am thrilled to partner with two incredibly experienced organizations that have dedicated their efforts to addressing the growing poverty rate throughout California,” Hurtado said. “More specifically, the southern Central Valley’s child poverty rate is currently at 44.1 percent, which is almost triple the rate of the rest of California. Launching this drive, in partnership with the Central California Food Bank and the California Association of Food Banks, is a way where communities are given the opportunity to come together to learn more about how we can tackle this issue,” she said.

There are two drop-off locations in Selma including:

While exclusively breastfeeding remains the best way to ensure healthy child development, some families who need to supplement with formula continue to face barriers to access it, with formula being one of the most expensive parts of infant nutrition.

Central California Food Bank CEO Andy Souza said their agency is grateful for the senator’s efforts to raise awareness about hunger and the challenges and barriers facing many families with young children in Central California.

“We hope that the community will rally behind Sen. Hurtado and provide much needed formula for families in need,” Souza said.

Andrew Cheyne, Director of Government Affairs for the California Association of Food Banks, said they likewise are thankful for Hurtado’s efforts.

“Too many families with young children make tradeoffs between food and other basic needs to make sure their children are fed. We thank Sen. Hurtado for being a champion in the fight against hunger. Everyone, old and young alike, deserve the nourishment they need to live a healthy life,” Cheyne said.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

