Hurtado encourages use of self-care resources

KINGSBURG — As I contemplated whether or not I should change out of my day pajamas into my night pajamas in preparation for bed, it hit me: Sheltering in place is hard.
Typically a day in my life is busy — I am constantly on the go. In addition to being a City Councilwoman, I am also a college student and the mother of a two-year-old special needs child. My life is hectic to say the least, but I have developed ways for myself to decompress and recharge my mental batteries. Whether it’s socializing with friends, taking baby Anthony on a spontaneous adventure, or even just sitting at one of our local coffee shops, it is usually quite easy for me to stay grounded. I would imagine that, for the most part, many of you have similar routines, and like me, are feeling the weight of having those routines disrupted.
Consider the factors:
Most of us are scared about what the future holds in light of what we read in the news daily. We are constantly being bombarded with information and trying our best to sift through what is reliable and what is not.
We are overwhelmed with the dramatic changes that we are dealing with and are worried for the health of our elders, our immune-compromised friends and family, and those on the frontlines working jobs that have been deemed essential. A lot is being thrown at us and changes are not only day by day, but minute by minute.
Sheltering in place looks different for everyone.
Some are struggling with homeschooling children, finding toilet paper and keeping up with the laundry and dishes. Others are worried about how rent will be paid and if there will be enough food to last until the end of the month. Maybe you are a senior in high school and have been working hard for four years. You’ve accomplished many goals and have been eagerly awaiting senior ditch day, your last prom, and of course, your graduation. My heart breaks for you. You have every right to grieve your loss and acknowledge that your feelings are valid. This does not make you a bad person, or a selfish person, this just makes you human. Everything that we are experiencing right now is valid, and in some ways even more difficult than usual because our typical methods of coping are for the most part off limits.
So what now?
From what we are being told, sheltering in place will continue for at least another month, some say longer. Even after the ordinances are lifted, life as we know it might still be significantly different. Since this is the immediate reality, we need to come to terms with the fact that many of us are struggling mentally and emotionally, and we need to normalize the utilization of help. This is why I am writing this note.
Beyond the things that we are already doing in terms of self-care, or reaching out to friends and family, there are tools and resources available to us, and there is no shame in using them as needed.
Lastly, I’d like to say that there is no place I’d rather be quarantined than Kingsburg. As a community, we have risen to the occasion and have met this crisis with love and compassion for one another. We are fortunate to have thoughtful leadership, and a crew of dedicated city staff and first responders. They are our everyday heroes. And I have been inspired by so many of you who have stepped up to bless others in ways seen and unseen, thank you.
Check in with your neighbors. Text or call family and friends. We will get through this, we are Kingsburg Strong.
Your neighbor,
Jewel Hurtado
