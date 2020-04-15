Hurtado encourages use of self-care resources

Sheltering in place looks different for everyone.

Some are struggling with homeschooling children, finding toilet paper and keeping up with the laundry and dishes. Others are worried about how rent will be paid and if there will be enough food to last until the end of the month. Maybe you are a senior in high school and have been working hard for four years. You’ve accomplished many goals and have been eagerly awaiting senior ditch day, your last prom, and of course, your graduation. My heart breaks for you. You have every right to grieve your loss and acknowledge that your feelings are valid. This does not make you a bad person, or a selfish person, this just makes you human. Everything that we are experiencing right now is valid, and in some ways even more difficult than usual because our typical methods of coping are for the most part off limits.

So what now?

From what we are being told, sheltering in place will continue for at least another month, some say longer. Even after the ordinances are lifted, life as we know it might still be significantly different. Since this is the immediate reality, we need to come to terms with the fact that many of us are struggling mentally and emotionally, and we need to normalize the utilization of help. This is why I am writing this note.